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Tipsheet

Memorial Day Weekend Could Mark Next Chapter in U.S.-Iran Conflict

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 22, 2026 7:45 PM
Memorial Day Weekend Could Mark Next Chapter in U.S.-Iran Conflict
X/@CENTCOM

The U.S. is reportedly preparing to attack Iran this weekend, according to multiple reports on social media. 

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he couldn’t attend his son’s wedding this weekend in the Bahamas because of “circumstances pertaining to Government.” 

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“While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so," Trump wrote. "I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time.”

Other outlets have reported that national security teams have canceled their plans for this weekend. 

Earlier this month, Trump slammed Iran's response to a peace proposal. He said that Iran can't have a nuclear weapon. 

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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