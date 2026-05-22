Memorial Day Weekend Could Mark Next Chapter in U.S.-Iran Conflict

The U.S. is reportedly preparing to attack Iran this weekend, according to multiple reports on social media.

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he couldn’t attend his son’s wedding this weekend in the Bahamas because of “circumstances pertaining to Government.”

Advertisement

“While I very much wanted to be with my son, Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the United States of America, do not allow me to do so," Trump wrote. "I feel it is important for me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time.”

Other outlets have reported that national security teams have canceled their plans for this weekend.

New at @CBSNews — U.S. prepares for new military strikes against Iran https://t.co/FQYMb5yytP — Jim LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) May 22, 2026

NEW: Trump convened a meeting with his senior national security team on the war with Iran this morning.



He is seriously considering launching new strikes against Iran barring a last-minute breakthrough in negotiations, sources say. https://t.co/dN7UuWUcGe — Axios (@axios) May 22, 2026

Earlier this month, Trump slammed Iran's response to a peace proposal. He said that Iran can't have a nuclear weapon.

Per Axios’ report on U.S. President Donald J. Trump’s National Security Team meeting, in the absence of a last minute deal, President Trump is seriously considering resuming strikes, with speculation rising that the bank holiday weekend for Memorial Day offers a good opportunity… pic.twitter.com/F6M6f7PH8W — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 22, 2026

🚨 NOW: President Trump is now BACK in Washington, DC after CANCELLING his weekend plans in New Jersey



CBS is reporting intelligence officials have ALSO canceled Memorial Day plans, and are on standby.



Something may be imminent 👀 pic.twitter.com/Aa889FA8u2 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 22, 2026

#BREAKING: Iran threatens to escalate the war as airspace closures in western Iran are issued until Monday. — Insider (World News) (@InsiderWN) May 22, 2026

I ran is backing out of the nuclear talks, Trump is skipping his kid’s wedding and heading back to the White House.



Do the math. https://t.co/URMeeytVDa — Matt Tardio (@angertab) May 22, 2026

🚨 NOW: President Trump just STEPPED OFF Air Force One, headed back to the White House for the weekend after canceling his New Jersey trip



The man of the moment is back where he could make some BIG decisions in the next 72 hours! 🇺🇸



47 is a MACHINE, and hasn't slowed down 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fouuQnCelD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 22, 2026

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.