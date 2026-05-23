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Spencer Pratt Has an Unreal Fundraising Lead Over Woke LA Mayor Karen Bass

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 23, 2026 10:30 AM
Spencer Pratt Has an Unreal Fundraising Lead Over Woke LA Mayor Karen Bass
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Spencer Pratt, the reality star-turned Los Angeles mayoral candidate who has made waves online for his criticism of crime and homelessness-friendly policies advanced by the city’s Democrat leadership, is currently boasting a massive fundraising lead over his competition.

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The latest campaign finance filing from the L.A. mayoral race shows that Pratt has managed to raise over $2.7 million in contributions from April 19 to May 16. His massive spike in campaign funds gives him a nearly 10 times advantage over incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, who managed to pull in a measly $282,000 over the same period.

Pratt’s fundraising for this past month alone sets him nearly equal to Bass’ total fundraising since she began reporting in 2024. The funds aren’t just coming from high level donors either. Further reports show that Pratt has the largest share of unique contributors of any candidate in the field.

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The strong fundraising month means that Pratt is currently leading the race with his cash on hand, boasting a further $1.4 million to burn as the first round of voting closes in. The closest candidates to Pratt are all more than $100,000 off of the mark, with Bass and tech entrepreneur Adam Miller both hovering at around $1.3 million.

Pratt’s huge haul positions him well for the election, which will be held on June 2.

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