Spencer Pratt Has an Unreal Fundraising Lead Over Woke LA Mayor Karen Bass

Spencer Pratt, the reality star-turned Los Angeles mayoral candidate who has made waves online for his criticism of crime and homelessness-friendly policies advanced by the city’s Democrat leadership, is currently boasting a massive fundraising lead over his competition.

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🚨 HOLY SMOKES. The Spencer Pratt surge is REAL: He just raised 10 TIMES THE AMOUNT OF MONEY as incumbent Mayor Karen Bass in the last month



PRATT: $2.72M 🤯

RAMAN: $401K

BASS: $283K



Read that again!



Common Spence — the outsider — just 10Xed the sitting mayor backed by the… pic.twitter.com/GQu9l2ruxu — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 23, 2026

As expected, Pratt posted a big fundraising haul. Still, don’t think anyone was willing to bet he’d pull in $2.719 mil. https://t.co/Re5iT4Kb9u pic.twitter.com/yDGkX8R6OG — Unrig LA (@UnrigLA) May 21, 2026

The latest campaign finance filing from the L.A. mayoral race shows that Pratt has managed to raise over $2.7 million in contributions from April 19 to May 16. His massive spike in campaign funds gives him a nearly 10 times advantage over incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, who managed to pull in a measly $282,000 over the same period.

Pratt’s fundraising for this past month alone sets him nearly equal to Bass’ total fundraising since she began reporting in 2024. The funds aren’t just coming from high level donors either. Further reports show that Pratt has the largest share of unique contributors of any candidate in the field.

This ought to really SCARE Karen Bass.



Check out how many unique donors Spencer Pratt has.



It’s MORE than ANY OTHER LA mayoral candidate EVER has.



Go Spencer! pic.twitter.com/nJ63dL9LRG — Mila Joy (@Milajoy) May 23, 2026

The strong fundraising month means that Pratt is currently leading the race with his cash on hand, boasting a further $1.4 million to burn as the first round of voting closes in. The closest candidates to Pratt are all more than $100,000 off of the mark, with Bass and tech entrepreneur Adam Miller both hovering at around $1.3 million.

Pratt’s huge haul positions him well for the election, which will be held on June 2.

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