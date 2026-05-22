One of the Most Braindead House Dems Could Be on His Way Out

Election Day for New York’s primaries is June 23, but this House Democrat might be on his way out. He’s a familiar face, one of the biggest doofuses on Capitol Hill. Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) is trailing primary challenger former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander by double digits (via The Hill):

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Ha! https://t.co/DNbmscnAVH — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) May 21, 2026

Former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander (D) is leading incumbent Rep. Dan Goldman (N.Y.) in the Democratic primary for New York’s 10th District by more than 20 points, according to a new survey. In the Emerson College Polling/PIX 11 poll, 56.6 percent of respondents said they would back Lander while 23.1 percent said they support Goldman and 20.3 percent were undecided. Lander launched his bid to challenge Goldman late last year, shortly after losing the party primary for the New York City mayoral race. Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D), who won that race, has backed Lander’s bid for Congress, saying in a post on the social platform X in February that the former comptroller “has spent his career taking on big fights for New York’s working families.” […] Shortly after Lander’s announcement, Goldman declined to comment on the former comptroller’s decision to challenge him in the Democratic primary. “I’m not really thinking about this right now. I’m in Washington, really focused on making sure that health care will not be taken away from millions of people,” Goldman said during an appearance on PIX11’s “Politics Daily.”

Goldman was the lead counsel for House Democrats during the first unsuccessful impeachment attempt against Trump. As a member of Congress, he has been a disaster—chosen as the face of the attack dog wing for his party, but he’s terrible at it. He attacked an angel parent two years ago, which completely backfired. Even worse, he arguably strengthened the case for the special counsel investigation into Hunter Biden after he self-destructed trying to discredit the IRS whistleblowers in 2023.

Goldman is a piece of work. https://t.co/lorze6aa8s — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) January 19, 2024

YIKES: Rep. Dan Goldman was trying to prove that Joe Biden was not implicated in the IRS Whistleblowers' allegations, but instead accidentally showed that Joe Biden did discuss foreign business dealings with his son Hunter. pic.twitter.com/6nyEhfm36G — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 19, 2023

...Rep. Dan Goldman's friendly fire incident produced Dresden-level damage for the Biden defense. pic.twitter.com/NfHerSEp5X — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 20, 2023

...Goldman prompted a sworn statement from the investigator that Biden did indeed discuss his son's business deals. In doing so, Goldman may have delivered one of the most damaging moments in the hearing for the Bidens. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) July 19, 2023

Law professor Jonathan Turley described the hearing as one in which Goldman did “Dresden-level” damage to the Bidens.

And he could be gone soon, but since the man is an heir to the Levi Strauss fortune, he’ll still be wealthy and also foolish.

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