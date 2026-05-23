This Dem Senator's Post About Tulsi Gabbard Resigning Was Absolutely Classless

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, whose declassified documents have further revealed the Deep State's plot against Donald Trump, especially regarding the Russian collusion hoax, has announced she will be leaving her position. She will resign on June 30. While Ms. Gabbard may have disagreements with the president over Operation Epic Fury, that is not the reason for her departure: her husband has been diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer.

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Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), a-hole extraordinaire, decided to post this about Gabbard’s departure, in doing so reminding everyone why voters want to punch Democrats in the face:

My thoughts go out to Tulsi Gabbard and her family, as her husband battles this serious health problem. I hope and pray that he makes a speedy and full recovery.



While the circumstances around her departure are deserving of our sympathy, let’s be clear: Tulsi Gabbard’s only… — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) May 22, 2026

My thoughts go out to Tulsi Gabbard and her family, as her husband battles this serious health problem. I hope and pray that he makes a speedy and full recovery. While the circumstances around her departure are deserving of our sympathy, let’s be clear: Tulsi Gabbard’s only positive contribution to our nation's national security is her resignation. She politicized intelligence. She dismantled critical agencies keeping Americans safe. She weaponized the IC to pursue baseless election fraud claims. And more. We must ensure that her tenure — marked by a devotion to the person of the president and not to the security of the country — represents a terrible exception at DNI and not the new normal.

Dude, stop talking. She embarrassed you by revealing your mess, and showing the country that you’re a pencil-necked idiot who shouldn’t be near classified info. You shouldn’t have said anything at all, Adam. But you did, because you, like the rest of your party, are unbearable. You didn’t get the last word, kid, because you’re wrong. You’re also abjectly stupid.

Thank you for your service, Ms. Gabbard.

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