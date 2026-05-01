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Romanian National Sentenced to 28 Months for SNAP Benefits Skimming Conspiracy

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 01, 2026 5:01 PM
Romanian National Sentenced to 28 Months for SNAP Benefits Skimming Conspiracy
U.S. Secret Service

An illegal alien, who is a citizen of Romania, will serve more than two years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

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U.S. District Judge Julie R. Rubin sentenced Maria Roza Tomescu, 22, to 28 months in prison for her role in a Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits fraud conspiracy.

SNAP, formerly known as the Food Stamp Program, was a federally funded, national program established by the United States to alleviate hunger and malnutrition among lower-income families.  Each SNAP recipient receives an EBT authorization card that acts as a debit card that electronically stores personal identifying information and other data concerning the applicant.

According to her plea agreement, Tomescu participated in a conspiracy to defraud the United States and multiple recipients of Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits. In 2022, Tomescu and her co-conspirators obtained EBT information from victims throughout the U.S., including in Maryland, California, Kentucky, Tennessee, New York, and other states. They used skimming devices and other means to carry out the conspiracy.

The co-conspirators played various roles in skimming operations, including acquiring skimming equipment, shipping equipment to co-conspirators, and installing or removing the equipment at the point of sale terminals at various commercial establishments. They also monitored the activity at POSs where skimming equipment was installed and duplicated victims’ EBT cards using the information collected from the skimming devices. Co-conspirators then fraudulently purchased large bulk items using cloned EBT cards containing numerous victims’ personal identifying information.

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Related:

CRIME ILLEGAL ALIEN MARYLAND SNAP USDA

On August 5, 2022, Tomescu and two co-conspirators entered two stores — a Columbia Wal-Mart and a Laurel 7-Eleven — and placed a skimming device on the point-of-sale terminals at the front of the stores. At both stores, Tomescu served as the diversion as a co-conspirator installed the device. Then on August 27, Tomescu used a stolen Maryland EBT number and PIN to spend more than $900 of a victim’s benefits on Red Bull at a Severn, Maryland, Sam’s Club.

In 2025, Baltimore County Police Department officers stopped a vehicle that Tomescu was driving. She then presented officers with a false Italian driver’s license. After law enforcement discovered Tomescu’s identity, officers arrested her. Then, through further investigation, law enforcement discovered Tomescu opened two bank accounts using a false identity. Tomescu used the bank accounts to deposit checks that parishioners issued to churches.  Through her criminal activities, Tomescu obtained $7,457.50 in fraudulent funds.

Due to the loss of their SNAP benefits, at least 15 victims were unable to obtain food items until after the replenishment of their funds the following month. The total loss attributed to the conspiracy in Maryland is approximately $343,756.

Judge Rubin previously sentenced co-conspirator Fabritio Sardaru, 22, an illegal alien who is a citizen of Romania and Ireland, to two years in prison for his role in the conspiracy.

On April 7, the Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division. The core mission of the Fraud Division is to zealously investigate and prosecute those who steal or fraudulently misuse taxpayer dollars.  Department of Justice efforts to combat fraud support President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, a whole-of-government effort chaired by Vice President J.D. Vance to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse within Federal benefit programs.

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Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the sentence with Special Agent in Charge Charmeka Parker, U.S. Department of Agriculture – Office of Inspector General (USDA-OIG) Northeast Region; Chief Marc R. Yamada, Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD); and Chief Gregory Der, Howard County Police Department (HCPD).

U.S. Attorney Hayes commended the USDA-OIG, MCPD, and HCPD for their work in the investigation, along with the Maryland Department of Human Services, Office of Inspector General, for their valuable assistance. Ms. Hayes also thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Elliot Higgins, who prosecuted the case.

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