This IRGC-Trained Terrorist Had Plans to Assassinate Ivanka Trump

A new report from the New York Post has revealed that Ivanka Trump, the 44-year-old daughter of President Donald Trump, was the subject of an assassination plot by members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps for her father’s role in the death of IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani.

Advertisement

According to an exclusive report by the New York Post, President Trump’s first daughter, 44-year-old Ivanka Trump, was the target of an assassination plot by a trained member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), as revenge from the elimination of Iranian military… pic.twitter.com/tYZ4LoYrzu — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 23, 2026

🚨 HOLY CRAP! President Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump was targeted in an ASSASSINATION plot by an Iranian IRGC-trained terrorist — NYP



Mohammad Al-Saadi, an Iraq national who was recently caught by federal law enforcement, "pledged" to take out Ivanka and had a BLUEPRINT of her… pic.twitter.com/sX2CY2i1n6 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 23, 2026

🚨 UPDATE: Outrage is erupting nationwide after an Iranian IRGC-trained Islamist planned to ASSASSINATE Ivanka Trump — daughter of the president — at her Florida home



FAFO could be arriving sooner than we anticipated.



Islamists are scum!



"The trained Iraqi national who was… pic.twitter.com/AAzuafnq7J — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 23, 2026

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, a 32-year-old Iraqi national and a “high-ranking figure in Iraq-Iran terror circles,” had a floorplan of Trump’s Florida home and had reportedly made a pledge to assassinate the President’s daughter.

“We need to kill Ivanka to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house,” Al-Saadi reportedly said according to a former Iraqi military official.

Al-Saadi was arrested in Turkey earlier this month and extradited to the United States to face trial for 18 attacks in both Europe and the United States. Some of his attacks include bombings of banks and shootings targeting U.S. political outposts.

Experts have claimed that Al-Saadi was a trained member of the IRGC and “a close friend of Qasem Soleimani,” and has close ties to Esmail Qaani, the Iranian general who replaced Soleimani after his death.

While born in Iraq, Al-Saadi’s mother had sent him to train with the IRGC. Al-Saadi would later start a travel agency with the goal of connecting to terrorist cells located around the world.

At the time of his arrest, Al-Saadi was reportedly in possession of an Iraqi service passport that would only be issued to individuals with the consent of Iraq’s prime minister, and allowed him to travel through Iraqi airports without passing through security.

Al-Saadi is currently being held at a detention facility in Brooklyn to await trial. The news of the plot comes as the U.S. and Iran are negotiating a peace deal for the on-going conflict.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.