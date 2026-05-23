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This IRGC-Trained Terrorist Had Plans to Assassinate Ivanka Trump

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 23, 2026 9:30 AM
This IRGC-Trained Terrorist Had Plans to Assassinate Ivanka Trump
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A new report from the New York Post has revealed that Ivanka Trump, the 44-year-old daughter of President Donald Trump, was the subject of an assassination plot by members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps for her father’s role in the death of IRGC commander Qasem Soleimani.

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Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi, a 32-year-old Iraqi national and a “high-ranking figure in Iraq-Iran terror circles,” had a floorplan of Trump’s Florida home and had reportedly made a pledge to assassinate the President’s daughter.

“We need to kill Ivanka to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house,” Al-Saadi reportedly said according to a former Iraqi military official.

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DONALD TRUMP IRAN TERRORISM TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Al-Saadi was arrested in Turkey earlier this month and extradited to the United States to face trial for 18 attacks in both Europe and the United States. Some of his attacks include bombings of banks and shootings targeting U.S. political outposts.

Experts have claimed that Al-Saadi was a trained member of the IRGC and “a close friend of Qasem Soleimani,” and has close ties to Esmail Qaani, the Iranian general who replaced Soleimani after his death.

While born in Iraq, Al-Saadi’s mother had sent him to train with the IRGC. Al-Saadi would later start a travel agency with the goal of connecting to terrorist cells located around the world.

At the time of his arrest, Al-Saadi was reportedly in possession of an Iraqi service passport that would only be issued to individuals with the consent of Iraq’s prime minister, and allowed him to travel through Iraqi airports without passing through security.

Al-Saadi is currently being held at a detention facility in Brooklyn to await trial. The news of the plot comes as the U.S. and Iran are negotiating a peace deal for the on-going conflict.

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