Democrat Senate Hopeful Graham Platner Admitted Taliban-Compromised Network Was Used for ‘Phone Sex’

Things keep getting more problematic for the Democrats, who have hitched their Senate hopes on Graham Platner, the candidate running to oust Susan Collins in Maine. Platner has a deeply troubling history of attacking police officers, dismissing rural Americans as racist, and blaming women for being victims of sexual assault, telling them to 'grow up.'

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Earlier, we learned that Platner had even more troubling Reddit posts, where he admitted to committing lewd acts in portable toilets. Here's some of what Fox News Digital reported on that:

In one March 2017 post on Reddit’s r/Military forum, Platner responded to a discussion about nostalgic military smells by writing: "I still have to jerk off every time I sit in a portas----er … that blue water smell conditioned me."

But Platner's depravity goes far beyond the porta-potty. In fact, his sexual proclivities risked the safety of his fellow service members.

In reporting exclusively to Townhall, additional unearthed Reddit posts reveal that Platner used a cell phone network infiltrated by the Taliban to have phone sex.

Platner made the comments under the username P-Hustle, and he confirmed in October of last year that the account belonged to him. In January 2020, Platner posted that he used Roshan, an Afghan cell phone network, to have 'phone sex' with his girlfriend:

In 2010-2011, I was in Afghanistan as a rifle squad leader with the Army and I was blown away that everyone had cell phones and the command didn't seem to remotely care. Hell, the unit I replaced gave me a Roshan phone with some minutes on it, which I totally used to have phone sex with my girl.

Platner himself admitted it 'seemed like really sh***y OPSEC standards.'

In 2007, the United Nations-operated International Security Assistance Force issued a report warning that Roshan was compromised by the Taliban and should not be used. This means Platner was aware that the Taliban was on the Roshan network. Platner used software to modify the original post, but the Maine Monitor archived it.

In June of 2021, Platner again admitted to using satellite phones from other Marines to 'cyber f**k' his girlfriend:

That said, we had some SOC -SMG dudes on our little ING/IA compound guarding the construction crews, they were a weird mix of former cops/Force guys/SEALs/infantry. Good guys all around, easygoing and let us use their Internet and sat phones to cyber f**k our girlfriends back home.

These revelations come as Platner is going viral again for attacking a Purple Heart recipient as a 'dumb motherf***er' who 'didn't deserve to live' because he made 's**t decision[s].' Here's what Platner wrote:

This video never gets old. Dumb motherf***er didn't deserve to live. At least his stupidity and fat a** wheezing are available for all future infantrymen to witness and hold in contempt. Poor marksmanship on the Taliban's part is the only reason this mouthbreather made it home, he managed to make every possible s**t decision possible when it comes to small unit combat

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That man, Pfc. Ted Daniels, had moved out into the open to draw the Taliban's fire and protect his unit. That was the selfless act of a brave man, and Graham Platner chose to insult him instead. While this behavior pattern is nothing new for Platner, it does reveal an alarming carelessness for the safety of his fellow soldiers and a callousness towards those wounded in the line of duty.

The question Maine voters need to answer is simple: is Graham Platner the man they want representing them in the United States Senate?

Because these aren't isolated comments dredged up from a teenager's old Facebook account. They reveal a years-long pattern of cruelty, recklessness, vulgarity, and staggering immaturity from a man now asking voters to elect him to one of the highest offices in the country. Platner mocked a wounded Purple Heart recipient, admitted to behavior that risked operational security in a combat zone, attacked police officers and rural Americans, and repeatedly displayed contempt for basic standards of decency and professionalism. Even now, Democrats seem far more interested in protecting their Senate ambitions than explaining why any of this is acceptable.

Perhaps that's the most revealing part of all. Democrats spent years insisting that character matters, that rhetoric matters, that online conduct matters, and that public officials should be held accountable for offensive statements. Yet with Graham Platner, the silence has been deafening and the double standard breathtaking. If Maine voters are hearing about these revelations for the first time, it's because much of the national media appears determined to cover this up while Democrats rally behind a candidate whose own words paint a deeply disturbing picture of who he really is.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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