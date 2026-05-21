Time Magazine Puts Graham 'Porta Potty' Platner on its Cover Because of Course it Did

One would think that Democrats who plan to vote for Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner would do so with a clothespin firmly attached to their noses.

Given his miles-long list of scandals and bizarre and offensive statements, it would seem that Democrats would be reluctant to pull for the candidate. Especially with that Nazi tattoo fiasco.

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Yet, Democrats and their close friends and allies in the activist media insist on treating him like a superstar — which is probably why Time Magazine decided to put him on its front cover.

But that wasn’t all.

Time also thought it’d be a good idea to write a puff piece about him. In the piece, the author portrays him as a rough-edged outsider whose military service, work as an oyster farmer, and passionate speaking style has endeared him to Maine voters.

Yet, the author does concede that many Democrats are uncomfortable with him given his past. Not only did he have a tattoo only a Fuhrer could love, he also made offensive posts on Reddit. The latest revelation was that he discussed pleasuring himself in portable toilets and drawing phallic imagery on the walls.

Democrat Graham Platner winning his primary in Maine means one thing…



Democrats don’t care is a candidate has a Nazi tattoo. They don’t care that their candidate made a post victim blaming women for sexual assault. They don’t care that their candidate has made racist comments… — Liberal Lobotomy Inc. (@EntropySdead) May 21, 2026

Platner’s excuse? PTSD that came from his service in the military. He argues that his campaign is partially about whether voters believe someone can change. To be fair, there have not been any recent reports of Platner sightings in or near porta potties, so that’s a point in his favor.

The article also points out that Platner’s candidacy comes during a paradigm shift among Democratic voters. Instead of choosing moderate, policy-based politicians, they are gravitating toward flawed but passionate figures who come off as authentic leaders who come from outside the political establishment.

It is true that most Americans favor politicians who they believe are genuine — warts and all. One only has to look at President Donald Trump’s success to see how this has manifested in the federal government.

Democrat Graham Platner winning his primary in Maine means one thing…



Democrats don’t care is a candidate has a Nazi tattoo. They don’t care that their candidate made a post victim blaming women for sexual assault. They don’t care that their candidate has made racist comments… — Liberal Lobotomy Inc. (@EntropySdead) May 21, 2026

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But it’s impossible to ignore the hypocrisy here. If Platner had an “R” next to his name, there is no way Time would publish a puff piece on him. The article would have focused primarily on his scandals.

The same holds true of other media outlets that are glazing the candidate. It’s still not clear who will win the race, but recent polling suggests Platner has more than a fighting chance.

The latest Pan Atlantic Research survey released on Wednesday had Platner leading incumbent Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) 48 percent to 41 percent with 11 percent undecided. He also holds a 13-point edge among independents.

An Emerson College Polling survey released late in March showed Platner ahead by the same margin.

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