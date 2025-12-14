Why the Latest Story From the Epstein Files Could Give Trump Grounds for...
Tipsheet

What We Know About the Australia Terror Attack

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 14, 2025 3:26 PM
AP Photo/Mark Baker

Two men who killed 16 people and injured 40 other people at a Hanukkah event at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, have been identified by Australian social media. 

Social media has identified the suspected shooters as Khaled Al-Nablusi from Sidon and the other, Naveed Akram from Pakistan.

A video posted online shows two men shooting unarmed civilians. Australia banned guns in 1996 but that didn't stop terrorists from shooting Jewish civilians.

Related:

ANTISEMITISM GUN CONTROL ISLAMIC TERRORISM MASS SHOOTING TERRORISM
Attorney General Pam Bondi mourned the antisemitic terrorist attack.

