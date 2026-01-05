The Cuban Communist Party Says 32 Cubans Were Killed in Venezuela. Guess Why They Were There.

The Cuban Communist Party is reporting that 32 Cubans were killed during the strikes on Caracas, during which the U.S. apprehended Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

LATEST: At least 32 Cuban nationals were killed during the United States' operation in Venezuela, the Cuban Communist Party said in a statement.https://t.co/THr5dCZyVv — ABC News (@ABC) January 5, 2026

Here's more from ABC News:

The Cuban Communist Party released a statement on Sunday, claiming at least 32 Cuban nationals were killed during the United States' operation in Venezuela. The party said that the citizens were killed in "combat actions" while "fulfilling missions representing the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior, at the request of counterpart bodies of the South American country."

According to the Associated Press, the Cuban military and law enforcement were "on a mission...at the request of Venezuela's government" in a statement read on Cuban state television over the weekend.

The AP says the reasons why Cuban military and law enforcement were in Venezuela are "unclear," but noted "Cuba is a close ally of Venezuela’s government and has sent military and police forces to assist in operations for years."

In a statement, the Cuban government said, "Faithful to their responsibilities for security and defense, our compatriots fulfilled their duty with dignity and heroism and fell after fierce resistance in direct combat against the attackers or as a result of the bombings of the facilities."

The Cuban government also announced two days of mourning for those who were killed. Former president Raúl Castro and President Miguel Díaz-Canel also sent condolences to the families.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Cubans were operating as Maduro's security and that they were "propping up Maduro." He also said the Cubans were “internal intelligence” in Maduro’s government, including “who spies on who inside, to make sure there are no traitors.”

“It was Cubans that guarded Maduro,” Rubio said. “He was not guarded by Venezuelan bodyguards. He had Cuban bodyguards.”

What ABC is not mentioning here (intentionally) is that those nationals were part of Maduro’s security detail.

A known fact, but ABC is trying to gaslight the American people.

You don’t hate the media enough. https://t.co/vbc25G2cEW — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 5, 2026

"What ABC is not mentioning here (intentionally) is that those nationals were part of Maduro’s security detail," wrote Nicholas Fondacaro. "A known fact, but ABC is trying to gaslight the American people. You don’t hate the media enough."

Maduro had Cuban soldiers as his security. Why? He’s so hated in Venezuela that he couldn’t hire 32 Venezuelans to do it because he knew they’d work with the US to capture or kill him. So Cuba sent him soldiers," said Robby Starbuck.

Maduro had Cuban soldiers as his security. Why? He’s so hated in Venezuela that he couldn’t hire 32 Venezuelans to do it because he knew they’d work with the US to capture or kill him. So Cuba sent him soldiers. I bet communists in Cuba are sleeping with one eye open tonight. https://t.co/SRyA2FbYyH — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 5, 2026

"I bet communists in Cuba are sleeping with one eye open tonight," Starbuck added.

