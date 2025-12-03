Dem Bill Tries To Block Mandatory Detention for Illegal Immigrants

U.S. Representatives Pramila Jayapal, W-WA, and Adam Smith, D-WA, introduced the Dignity for Detained Immigrants Act.

The bill aims to make sweeping changes to how the federal government and the Department of Homeland Security detain and deport illegal immigrants.

The seeks to repeal mandatory detention; prohibit the detention of families and children in family detention; create a presumption of release and impose a higher burden of proof to detain primary caregivers and vulnerable populations, including pregnant women, survivors of torture or gender-based violence, people with serious mental or physical illness or disability, LGBTQ individuals, asylum seekers, and people over age 60; phase out the use of private detention facilities and jails over a three-years; require DHS to establish civil detention standards that provide, at minimum, the level of protection in the American Bar Association’s Civil Immigration Detention Standards; mandate the DHS Inspector General to conduct unannounced inspections with meaningful penalties for failure to comply with standards; and require DHS to admit Members of Congress to detention facilities for unannounced inspections.

Over 100 Democrat lawmakers co-signed the bill.

Democrats have been freaking out that President Trump is fulfilling his campaign promise to deport illegal immigrants. Democrat Rep. Delia Ramirez called the Department of Homeland Security "the greatest biggest threat" to public safety. Since voters elected Trump, about 2 million illegal immigrants have either self-deported or have been deported.

One way or another! https://t.co/YmdPZ7pq72 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 3, 2025

A federal official has said that deportations are slowing inflation because millions of people entered the United States and drove up housing prices since not enough new homes were built.

Most recently, the Trump administration has targeted cities in Minnesota after Somali populations have committed massive fraud, Townhall reported. The administration has also sent immigration officials to Chicago and Dearborn, Michigan.

She’s a literal anchor baby of two illegal aliens in case you’re wondering whose “safety” she’s referring to here https://t.co/e0ob3a25Vk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 3, 2025

BREAKING: Pramila Jayapal just announced a new bill to completely eliminate the ability of DHS to detain illegal aliens and require that illegals be given taxpayer funded lawyers:



It has over 123 Democrat co-sponsors in the House. pic.twitter.com/j3oR2o5mWE — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 3, 2025

NEW: Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) is set to introduce “The Dignity for Detained Immigrants Act,” which would DESTROY the Department of Homeland Security’s ability to arrest and hold dangerous illegal aliens.



The bill already has 123 Democrat co-sponsors.



“This bill brings… pic.twitter.com/7o8B3PONIz — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) December 3, 2025

Republicans hold a majority in the U.S. House.

