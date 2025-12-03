Department of War's Answer to This Question About GOP Opposition to Narco-Terror Strikes...
You Knew Someone Was Going to Leak This Part About the Report on...
What Obama Just Said About the Media Will Make You Laugh Your Head...
The Future Doesn't Look Good for Free Speech
VIP
The Left's Somali Exception to Collective Blame
Mandela Barnes Is a Radical Who Will Destroy Wisconsin
Scott Bessent Body Slams The New York Times at Its Own Summit
Ann's 1-Step Guide To Saving North Carolina
VIP
Dylan Douglas's Parents Need to Listen to Meghan McCain
VIP
Newsom Keeps His Eye on the Ball: The 2028 Presidential Election
Anti-Semitism Exposed: NYC Public School Prevents Holocaust Survivor From Speaking
A Two-Pronged Democratic Strategy for 2028
Georgia Man Gets 46 Months for $7.2M Medicare Kickback Scheme
Trump Terminates Biden-Era Fuel Economy Standards, Says Move Will Cut New Car Prices...
Tipsheet

Dem Bill Tries To Block Mandatory Detention for Illegal Immigrants

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 03, 2025 6:01 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

U.S. Representatives Pramila Jayapal, W-WA, and Adam Smith, D-WA, introduced the Dignity for Detained Immigrants Act. 

The bill aims to make sweeping changes to how the federal government and the Department of Homeland Security detain and deport illegal immigrants. 

Advertisement

The seeks to repeal mandatory detention; prohibit the detention of families and children in family detention; create a presumption of release and impose a higher burden of proof to detain primary caregivers and vulnerable populations, including pregnant women, survivors of torture or gender-based violence, people with serious mental or physical illness or disability, LGBTQ individuals, asylum seekers, and people over age 60; phase out the use of private detention facilities and jails over a three-years; require DHS to establish civil detention standards that provide, at minimum, the level of protection in the American Bar Association’s Civil Immigration Detention Standards; mandate the DHS Inspector General to conduct unannounced inspections with meaningful penalties for failure to comply with standards; and require DHS to admit Members of Congress to detention facilities for unannounced inspections.

Over 100 Democrat lawmakers co-signed the bill. 

Democrats have been freaking out that President Trump is fulfilling his campaign promise to deport illegal immigrants.  Democrat Rep. Delia Ramirez called the Department of Homeland Security "the greatest biggest threat" to public safety. Since voters elected Trump, about 2 million illegal immigrants have either self-deported or have been deported. 

Recommended

Did Senator Mark Warner Just Call for a Military Coup? Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

BORDER SECURITY DEMOCRAT PARTY DHS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LGBTQ+

A federal official has said that deportations are slowing inflation because millions of people entered the United States and drove up housing prices since not enough new homes were built. 

Most recently, the Trump administration has targeted cities in Minnesota after Somali populations have committed massive fraud, Townhall reported. The administration has also sent immigration officials to Chicago and Dearborn, Michigan. 

Advertisement

Republicans hold a majority in the U.S. House. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Did Senator Mark Warner Just Call for a Military Coup? Amy Curtis
If This Is What Motivated the National Guard Shooter, the Blowback Could Be Terrifying Jeff Charles
Scott Bessent Body Slams The New York Times at Its Own Summit Amy Curtis
Department of War's Answer to This Question About GOP Opposition to Narco-Terror Strikes Was Interesting Matt Vespa
Ann's 1-Step Guide To Saving North Carolina Ann Coulter
What Obama Just Said About the Media Will Make You Laugh Your Head Off Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Did Senator Mark Warner Just Call for a Military Coup? Amy Curtis
Advertisement