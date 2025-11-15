Fed Official Backs VP Vance: Illegal Immigration Drove Soaring Housing Prices

Federal Reserve Governor Stephen Miran told Fox News that deportations are slowing inflation.

"A significant amount of the inflation that we experienced for years is because we through millions of new people into the country without sufficiently expanding the housing stock and sufficient expansion of other forms of fixed capital," Miran said.

He continued: "The truth is that they're living somewhere, and that's a place where other people in America aren't living, and that was inflationary."

"Cutting down net migration to zero, potentially even negative because of the deportations that have been occurring, I think, is very deflationary."

Fox News: “Do you agree with the Vice President… that the number of people that came into the country illegally is one of the major factors that drove up housing prices?” Fed Governor Stephen Miran: “So I absolutely believe that is the case… The supply of homes adjusts only very slowly, and if you throw a large number of new people into an economy, you’re going to push up the price of housing because people need a place to live.” “And the supply of homes can’t expand instantly. It takes time.”

“Cutting down net migration to 0, potentially even negative because of the deportations that have been occurring, I think is very deflationary!” pic.twitter.com/NQ8kz9y4mT… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 14, 2025

Trump's administration has targeted affordability, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner told Fox News.

.@SecretaryTurner encourages localities to slash burdensome regulations: "Right now, it costs about 40% in cost of regulations just to build a multi-family development—about 20-25% to build a single-family development. We have to attack the regulatory environment going forward." pic.twitter.com/JXuZjSr1Q7 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 14, 2025

Simple math ignored under Biden:



Millions of illegals + thousands of regulations = massive housing shortage



Deport illegals, cut regulations, bring housing prices down. pic.twitter.com/VKOgi3a0eB — Scott Turner (@SecretaryTurner) November 14, 2025

Vice President J.D. Vance blamed high housing prices partially on illegal immigration. In a Fox News interview with Hannity, Vance said that 30 million illegal immigrants flooded the country during the Biden administration and drove up prices.

JD Vance: “A lot of young people are saying, 'housing is way too expensive.' Why is that? Because we flooded the country with 30 million illegal immigrants who are taking houses that ought, by right, go to American citizens." pic.twitter.com/PLOWPnP13x — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) November 14, 2025

The youngest vice president in history questioned why young people voted for communists and radicals. He said that the Trump administration is trying to bring down costs so young people can own a home.

🚨 JUST IN - JD VANCE: I see people voting for a communist? Voting for radicalism? YOUNG Americans? I ask myself, 'what happened under Biden to so radicalize young people?' Charlie Kirk would send me the chart. The percent of Americans married with a home FELL OFF A CLIFF.… pic.twitter.com/GCITuGRTXD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 15, 2025

Trump’s administration has cut some tariffs and is investigating alleged price-fixing in the meat-packing industry.





If we want young people to believe in the American Dream, they must believe they can achieve the Three Ms:



Marriage

Mortgage

Mating



These are "conservatizing" life events. They make you think, act, and VOTE differently. Our future hinges on these three benchmarks. Everything… https://t.co/r0intpBjoZ — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) November 14, 2025

