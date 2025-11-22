Trump Terminates Temporary Protected Status for Somalis in Minnesota After Rampant Fraud

President Donald Trump has terminated the temporary protected status for Somalis in Minnesota after rampant fraud. The change makes it easier to deport Somalis in Minnesota, some of whom have been caught orchestrating massive amounts of fraud.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social that "Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State, and BILLIONS of dollars are missing. Send them back to where they came from. It's OVER! President DJT."





<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

#BREAKING: Trump is terminating the “protected status” of all Somalis in Minnesota. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) November 22, 2025

🚨 JUST NOW: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN/Somalia) is LIVID after President Trump TERMINATES Somali migrants' temporary legal status in all of Minnesota.



Her people have stolen hundreds of MILLIONS in federal dollars and it's now been exposed.



We're taking our country BACK! pic.twitter.com/Uky0iDQ1YH — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 22, 2025





In September, Townhall reported that Asha Farhan Hassan stole $14 million meant to help kids with autism.

Now, Minnesota taxpayers have funneled millions of dollars to the Somali terror group Al-Shabaab, Townhall reported.

BREAKING - It has been revealed that Somalians in Minnesota have been using fraudulent autism Medicare claims to fund the Somali terror group Al-Shabaab, with claims rising from $3 million in 2018 to $399 million in 2023, effectively making Minnesota taxpayers the group’s largest… pic.twitter.com/SXOqi7VJ1m — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) November 20, 2025

“Minnesota nice” works within a homogenous, high-trust society. It’s doesn’t work when you import an entire population of Somali welfare pirates. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) November 22, 2025

Somali terror group Al-Shabaab ‘taking a cut’ of millions in stolen Minnesota taxpayer money from welfare fraud scheme: report https://t.co/TrPZq6K8Nw pic.twitter.com/DxfT6HBEla — New York Post (@nypost) November 21, 2025

Conservatives slammed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, whose term has overlapped massive fraud schemes. More than 50 people have been charged in the Feeding Our Future scam that stole millions of dollars meant for hungry children, which instead enriched Somalis.

“So you’re saying the top funder of Al-Shabaab is the Minnesota taxpayer?”



“Yes, Dave.”



“The same state that blew through a $19B surplus?”



“Mmhmm.”



“And the Governor, Tim Walz… he’s running for a third term after overseeing all of this?”



“That’s right, Dave.” pic.twitter.com/VbLbPGKIzh — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) November 21, 2025

Minnesota’s Somali community has been caught funneling taxpayer dollars to the terrorist group Al-Shabaab overseas by falsely diagnosing children with autism through Medicaid.



Look at the insane spike in claims:

2018: $3 million

2023: $399 million



Within this same time… pic.twitter.com/NoIWn78ud9 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 20, 2025

So you’re saying

- Autism diagnoses are way up, nobody knows why

- Parents get $1500 per month in free govt Medicare handouts with an autism diagnosis

- A whole industry springs up to diagnose autism. Costs to taxpayers rise $400m/yr in Minnesota ALONE, largely from Somali… pic.twitter.com/cZCSSYhmnn — JD Ross (@justindross) November 21, 2025

