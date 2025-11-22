VIP
Trump Terminates Temporary Protected Status for Somalis in Minnesota After Rampant Fraud

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | November 22, 2025 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

President Donald Trump has terminated the temporary protected status for Somalis in Minnesota after rampant fraud. The change makes it easier to deport Somalis in Minnesota, some of whom have been caught orchestrating massive amounts of fraud. 

Trump said in a post on Truth Social that "Somali gangs are terrorizing the people of that great State, and BILLIONS of dollars are missing. Send them back to where they came from. It's OVER! President DJT."



In September, Townhall reported that Asha Farhan Hassan stole $14 million meant to help kids with autism. 

 Now, Minnesota taxpayers have funneled millions of dollars to the Somali terror group Al-Shabaab, Townhall reported

Conservatives slammed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, whose term has overlapped massive fraud schemes. More than 50 people have been charged in the Feeding Our Future scam that stole millions of dollars meant for hungry children, which instead enriched Somalis. 

