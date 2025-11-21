Minnesota Taxpayers Are Now the Largest Funders of Somali Terror Group Al-Shabaab

Minnesota has a massive problem with fraud in government-run programs like Feeding Our Future and housing. This also includes fraud in the state's Medicaid program. On October 31, the state announced it was pausing Medicaid payments to 14 programs due to concerns about fraud.

Back in September, Townhall reported that Asha Farhan Hassan was charged in relation to a $14 million scheme to defraud the state's autism program.

Now it turns out the Somali community in and around Minneapolis has used Medicare fraud, including that of the autism program, to funnel millions of dollars to a terrorist group.

This does make Minnesota taxpayers the largest funders of a terrorist group.

Take a bow, Tim Walz.

Minnesota is drowning in fraud. Billions in taxpayer dollars have been stolen during the administration of Governor Tim Walz alone. Democratic state officials, overseeing one of the most generous welfare regimes in the country, are asleep at the switch. And the media, duty-bound by progressive pieties, refuse to connect the dots. In many cases, the fraud has allegedly been perpetrated by members of Minnesota’s sizeable Somali community. Federal counterterrorism sources confirm that millions of dollars in stolen funds have been sent back to Somalia, where they ultimately landed in the hands of the terror group Al-Shabaab. As one confidential source put it: “The largest funder of Al-Shabaab is the Minnesota taxpayer.” ...



What Thompson arguably hinted at, but left unsaid, should be obvious: this “network” of “fraud schemes,” which “form a web” that has stolen “billions of dollars in taxpayer money,” involved many members of Minnesota’s Somali community. The Feeding Our Future, HSS, and autism-services cases are far from the only examples. At least 28 fraud scandals have surfaced since Walz was elected governor in 2019. Most of the large-scale fraud rings, according to two former FBI officials who spoke with City Journal, have been perpetrated by members of the Somali community.

As of this writing, Governor Tim Walz has not issued a statement on this news. Back on Halloween, he issued a statement on the Medicaid pause, saying, "We cannot effectively deliver programs and services if they don’t have the backing of the public’s trust. In order to restore that trust we are pumping the brakes on 14 programs that were created to help the most disadvantaged among us, yet have become the target of criminal activity."

That followed a September 17 executive order on combating fraud. In that order, Walz said, "We have no tolerance for fraud in the State of Minnesota,” said Governor Walz. “Abuse of taxpayer dollars takes resources away from the people who need them most. If you commit fraud in Minnesota, you will be prosecuted and held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. While we will continue to urge the legislature to take further action, this executive order gives our agencies additional tools to safeguard taxpayer dollars.”