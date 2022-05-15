kamala harris

Say What? Kamala Harris Suffers Another 'Word Salad'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
Posted: May 15, 2022 4:30 PM
Kamala Harris suffered from another debacle of a speech while speaking to leaders at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, as she rambled on about togetherness. 

“We will work together, and will continue to work together, to address these issues, to tackle these challenges, and to work together as we continue to work..."

#WordSaladKamala quickly became a Twitter trend among her critics. 

This is not the first time Harris has had such a word salad moment. During a meeting with the prime minster of Jamaica, she had also stumbled upon her own words. 

It looks like Harris was just slightly ill-prepared for the speech, or as if she had been skirting around the fact that she may know much less than she wants to make it appear.

The hilariously unfortunate moment happened when she met with ASEAN leaders to “recognize the vital strategic importance of the region,” while President Joe Biden promised a long term commitment to Southeast Asia in the face of China’s growing clout. 

In addition to word salads, the vice president is also known for laughing at particularly inopportune moments. In recent months, she's also suggested that Ukraine is part of NATO, when it is, in fact, not. 

