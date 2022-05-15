Say What? Kamala Harris Suffers Another 'Word Salad'

Kamala Harris suffered from another debacle of a speech while speaking to leaders at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit, as she rambled on about togetherness.

“We will work together, and will continue to work together, to address these issues, to tackle these challenges, and to work together as we continue to work..."

Kamala: "We will work together, and continue to work together, to address these issues…and to work together as we continue to work, operating from the new norms, rules, and agreements, that we will convene to work together...We will work on this together"pic.twitter.com/wrklQopoMQ — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) May 15, 2022

#WordSaladKamala quickly became a Twitter trend among her critics.

Breaking ... #WordSaladKamala is the #1 trend in the USA.



#WordSaladKamala

4,964 Tweets — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 15, 2022

Wonder how she passed high school english?

What a complete disaster. — EichBomb???? (@EichBomb) May 15, 2022

#KamalaHarris is as eloquent as a 3 year old who learned a few words and just started stringing them together. #WordSaladKamala — SDJAYKAY???????? (@SDJayKay1) May 15, 2022

This is not the first time Harris has had such a word salad moment. During a meeting with the prime minster of Jamaica, she had also stumbled upon her own words.

KAMALA HARRIS: "For Jamaica, one of the issues that has been presented as an issue that is economic in the way its impact has been the pandemic...we will assist Jamaica in Covid recovery by assisting in terms of the recovery efforts in Jamaica that have been essential." pic.twitter.com/fmPJFTbKQ6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 31, 2022

It looks like Harris was just slightly ill-prepared for the speech, or as if she had been skirting around the fact that she may know much less than she wants to make it appear.

The hilariously unfortunate moment happened when she met with ASEAN leaders to “recognize the vital strategic importance of the region,” while President Joe Biden promised a long term commitment to Southeast Asia in the face of China’s growing clout.

In addition to word salads, the vice president is also known for laughing at particularly inopportune moments. In recent months, she's also suggested that Ukraine is part of NATO, when it is, in fact, not.