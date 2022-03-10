Kamala Harris Had Another Laughing Incident in Poland

Vice President Kamala Harris has been deployed to Europe as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his assault on Ukrainian civilians.

I am en route to Warsaw, Poland and later this week to Bucharest, Romania. This trip comes at an important moment as the United States continues to demonstrate unity with our NATO Allies and provide support to the people of Ukraine in response to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 9, 2022

During a press conference Thursday in Warsaw with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Harris was asked about the ongoing flood of refugees into the country. Duda was also asked a question. After a brief pause, she broke into laughter over which leader should answer first.

.@VP Harris awkwardly starts laughing when asked about the Ukrainian refugee crisis pic.twitter.com/SIHhiLbK6X — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 10, 2022

The visit comes less than 24-hours after the United States initially approved and then shot down an offer from Poland to send MiG fighter jets to Ukrainian pilots. Harris did not answer questions about the decision and why it was changed. While dodging the topic, she insisted the U.S. and Poland are still united in their efforts against Russia.

"The issue facing the Ukrainian people and our allies in the Eastern flank is something that occupies one of our highest priorities," Harris said.

Blinken last weekend: NATO members sending fighter jets to Ukraine "gets a green light" from the United States.



Kirby today: "We don't believe additional aircraft is the most effective answer...that is something that we are not going to explore right now." pic.twitter.com/PPqwIjmb8T — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 9, 2022

Before the question and answer period of the press briefing, Harris made remarks and assured Poland, NATO and Ukraine that the United States will continue to be a solid parter against Russia. She called for Putin to be investigated for war crimes after Russian forces bombed a maternity ward this week.