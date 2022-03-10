kamala harris

Kamala Harris Had Another Laughing Incident in Poland

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Mar 10, 2022 10:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Kamala Harris Had Another Laughing Incident in Poland

Source: (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Vice President Kamala Harris has been deployed to Europe as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues his assault on Ukrainian civilians.

During a press conference Thursday in Warsaw with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Harris was asked about the ongoing flood of refugees into the country. Duda was also asked a question. After a brief pause, she broke into laughter over which leader should answer first. 

The visit comes less than 24-hours after the United States initially approved and then shot down an offer from Poland to send MiG fighter jets to Ukrainian pilots. Harris did not answer questions about the decision and why it was changed. While dodging the topic, she insisted the U.S. and Poland are still united in their efforts against Russia. 

"The issue facing the Ukrainian people and our allies in the Eastern flank is something that occupies one of our highest priorities," Harris said. 

Before the question and answer period of the press briefing, Harris made remarks and assured Poland, NATO and Ukraine that the United States will continue to be a solid parter against Russia. She called for Putin to be investigated for war crimes after Russian forces bombed a maternity ward this week.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
6 Biden Lackeys Who Pledged to Kill American Oil and Gas
Spencer Brown
Biden's Inflation Tax on Americans Hits Another High
Katie Pavlich
Dems in Disarray Are Calling Their Retreat 'Cursed'
Katie Pavlich
Watch Nancy Pelosi Pretty Much Admit That Biden Has Accomplished Nothing
Matt Vespa
Poland's Move on MiGs Pretty Much Shows That Europe Doesn't Really Trust Biden with Anything
Matt Vespa
More Dems in Disarray? Vote on Spending Bill Passes Only After Delay and as Fights Arise Over COVID Funding
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular