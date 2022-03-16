Wait...Did Kamala Harris Suggest That Ukraine Is Part of NATO?

She’s a disaster. She’s a walking and talking nightmare. We’ve known for months that Vice President Kamala Harris can’t do the job. She doesn’t do the work. She doesn’t read the briefs her staff prepares for her that would prevent much of the awkwardness when she’s at the podium. Her office culture is a fiasco as well. Everyone is fleeing like rats on a ship. So, are we shocked that she botched the talking points about sanctions at the outset of the Ukrainian crisis? Are we shocked she made a fool of herself in front of the Polish president when asked about the Ukrainian refugee crisis? She laughed when a reporter asked her about that. She’s the person who could be in control of our nuclear arsenal. She’s the person next in line—it’s scary. And now, she thinks that Ukraine is part of NATO. Her now-deleted tweet suggested that she did think Ukraine was part of this alliance, but the Democratic National Committee is taking the bullet for her on this one (via Fox News):

A social media account for Vice President Kamala Harris stated Tuesday in a now-deleted tweet that the United States is supporting Ukraine "in defense of the NATO alliance," which the Ukraine is not a part of. "When I was in Poland, I met with U.S. and Polish service members, thanking them for standing with our NATO allies for freedom, peace, and security," a tweet from the @KamalaHarris account stated. "The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people in defense of the NATO alliance." The remarks made in the tweet, which featured a photo of Harris greeting American and Polish service members, come on the heels of similar statements she made while addressing House Democrats over the weekend at the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) winter meeting in D.C. "Russia’s invasion threatens not just Ukraine’s democracy, it threatens democracy and security across Europe," Harris said. "So I will say what I know we all say, and I will say over and over again: The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people in defense of the NATO alliance." [...] According to a spokesperson from Harris' office, the account that issued the tweet is controlled by the DNC. "The 'and' was omitted by accident, so we took it down and reposted with the correct remarks," the DNC said in an emailed statement to Fox News.

Here's the new tweet:

The United States stands firmly with the Ukrainian people and in defense of the NATO alliance. pic.twitter.com/Mt4vzAWglg — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 16, 2022

We’re trying to prevent World War III, lady. That’s the goal here. What are you doing? That’s three strikes. Keep this woman away from the cameras—at all costs. Now is not the time for these sorts of errors. The problem is Biden-Harris make quite the pair on that front. I also wouldn’t be shocked if Harris did think initially that Ukraine was part of NATO.

Wait, does Kamala Harris really not know that Ukraine isn't a formal member of NATO? Or is she declaring that the US will treat Ukraine as a de facto member of NATO, and therefore go to war? pic.twitter.com/yil5LVHbIq — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 14, 2022

The fact that she's first in line to be President is... really something. pic.twitter.com/6LbjXMuaw1 — Clint Ehrlich (@ClintEhrlich) March 13, 2022

Also, wasn’t Harris also in the room when the whole Afghanistan strategy was being hashed out before it was all torched by the Taliban taking Kabul and the national government collapsing?

Nothing good comes from these people. Nothing.

