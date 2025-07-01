Did You See What Ilhan Omar Posted About Somalia?

In between her posts decrying the Senate passingPresident Donald Trump's big beautiful bill, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) put out a post about Somalia, her home country.

Advertisement

"Happy Independence Day Somalia 💙," she posted, along with "#SomaliaAt65." Omar's post has so far brought in over 3,000 replies and plenty of quoted reposts.

In addition to many of the replies and quoted reposts questioning why Omar had to flee Somalia if she is celebrating its independence, others also pointed out how the United States is about to celebrate its own Independence Day, on the 4th of July.

The only Independence Day that matters is this one. pic.twitter.com/QVGs4aYG0T — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 1, 2025

This is America.



July 4th is Independence Day. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 1, 2025

Independence day is on the fourth



You want to celebrate any other this month, get on a plane and don't come back https://t.co/pch1u4NUni — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 1, 2025

This is hardly the only time there has been chatter over Omar's devotion to Somalia. Early last year, she made remarks about being "Somali first," shocking foreign ambassadors, though she also insisted they were misinterpreted. As a result, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) called for her to be expelled, denaturalized, and deported. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has also referred to Omar as a "representative of Somali."

Earlier this year, in response to Omar hosting workshops to assist Somalis here illegally avoid deportation, Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) posted that "America would be a better place if [she] were deported back to Somalia."

"Censuring Representative Ilhan Omar of Somali-- I mean, Minnesota."



😂☠️pic.twitter.com/bX2NXUeRHf — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 1, 2024

America would be a better place if @IlhanMN were deported back to Somalia. https://t.co/ABjBQX9DXx — Congressman Brandon Gill (@RepBrandonGill) February 4, 2025

Just weeks ago, Omar claimed during an interview that the United States was "turning into one of the worst countries on earth" in light of the Trump administration directing the National Guard and Marines to quell the riots in Los Angeles.

Also on July 1, as Warren Squire highlighted at our sister site of Twitchy, these remarks as well as claims that Omar previously made about how she "came as a kid and got that golden ticket" and is thus "grateful every single day that I get to live here, achieve my dreams and raise my kids" have also resurfaced.