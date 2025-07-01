Trump Has a New Message for Republicans in Final BBB Push
House Speaker Mike Johnson Just Made a Huge Promise on Big Beautiful Bill
Trump Just Put NYC Socialist on Notice About Opposing ICE
Americans See a Threat to Democracy—and It’s Coming From Within
While You Celebrate American Freedom, the Left Will Be Protesting It
White House to Honor B-2 Pilots Behind Iran Strike at 4th of July...
Steel Industry Cheers Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill
Iowa Draws the Line: No More Gender Identity in Civil Rights Law
Newsom Rolls Back Enviromental Law, Miracle or Marketing?
VIP
Woke Designer Mocks Deportations in Paris Runway Show as Bukele Offers to Send...
UPenn to Strip 'Lia' Thomas of Titles He Robbed From Deserving Female Athletes
Trump, Noem Tour Alligator Alcatraz: 'Not a Place I Want to Go Hiking...
More Goodies in Trump’s OBBB: School Choice Provision From Ted Cruz
VIP
The Trump Administration Is Suing This Left-Wing City Over Its Immigration Policies
Tipsheet

Did You See What Ilhan Omar Posted About Somalia?

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | July 01, 2025 6:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

In between her posts decrying the Senate passingPresident Donald Trump's big beautiful bill, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) put out a post about Somalia, her home country. 

Advertisement

"Happy Independence Day Somalia 💙," she posted, along with "#SomaliaAt65." Omar's post has so far brought in over 3,000 replies and plenty of quoted reposts. 

In addition to many of the replies and quoted reposts questioning why Omar had to flee Somalia if she is celebrating its independence, others also pointed out how the United States is about to celebrate its own Independence Day, on the 4th of July.

This is hardly the only time there has been chatter over Omar's devotion to Somalia. Early last year, she made remarks about being "Somali first," shocking foreign ambassadors, though she also insisted they were misinterpreted. As a result, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) called for her to be expelled, denaturalized, and deported. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has also referred to Omar as a "representative of Somali."

Earlier this year, in response to Omar hosting workshops to assist Somalis here illegally avoid deportation, Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) posted that "America would be a better place if [she] were deported back to Somalia."

Recommended

CNN Might Regret Promoting That ICE Tracker App After What Trump Just Said Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Just weeks ago, Omar claimed during an interview that the United States was "turning into one of the worst countries on earth" in light of the Trump administration directing the National Guard and Marines to quell the riots in Los Angeles. 

Also on July 1, as Warren Squire highlighted at our sister site of Twitchy, these remarks as well as claims that Omar previously made about how she "came as a kid and got that golden ticket" and is thus "grateful every single day that I get to live here, achieve my dreams and raise my kids" have also resurfaced. 

Tags:

ILHAN OMAR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Might Regret Promoting That ICE Tracker App After What Trump Just Said Jeff Charles
Yes, He's a Communist Guy Benson
Trump's DOJ Just Started Stripping US Citizenship – Here's Who They are Targeting Jeff Charles
Here Are the Three Traitors Who Almost Wrecked the Reconciliation Package Matt Vespa
UPenn to Strip 'Lia' Thomas of Titles He Robbed From Deserving Female Athletes Madeline Leesman
Trump's Reconciliation Package Makes Good on a Key Promise to Seniors Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN Might Regret Promoting That ICE Tracker App After What Trump Just Said Jeff Charles
Advertisement