Did You Hear What Ilhan Omar Just Said About the United States of America?

According to Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's official House of Representatives biography, she and her family fled Somalia's civil war when she was just eight years old. After that, "the family spent four years in a refugee camp in Kenya before coming to the United States." Omar endured suffering, fear and displacement at a very young age. She was forced from her homeland by a conflagration of violence (more on that below), then lived for years as a refugee. Then she was given one of the greatest gifts imaginable: Access into the United States of America. Here, she has become a prominent and relatively wealthy person, and has even been elected into our Congress. As a member of the federal legislature, Omar has set out to radically transform the country, along with her fellow left-wing 'Squad' members. She has demonstrated bigotry against Jewish people, refusing to learn lessons from Jews in her community in the wake of such outbursts.

She famously minimized the worst terrorist attack against Americans, describing the 9/11 atrocities as an instance of when "some people did something." In response to backlash, Omar defiantly said she wouldn't be 'silenced.' She has been a fanatical critic of the Jewish state as it fights a defensive war to end the rule of an Islamist terrorist group that slaughtered 1,200 people, including Americans, in 2023. And now, as she assesses Saturday's military parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the US Army's inception -- as well as the Commander-in-Chief's decision to direct national guardsman and Marines to protect federal assets against violent attacks from lawless rioters in California -- Omar has now declared that America is becoming "one of the worst" nations on earth, in her estimation. Those are her words:

She claims the US military is "in our streets, without any regard for people's constitutional rights." This is a lie. She refers to the Army parade -- which even MSNBC ultimately couldn't get whipped up over -- as a "shocking" multimillion-dollar Trump vanity project to "prop himself up, like a failed dictator." Setting aside how detached that is from the actual reality of the event, Omar called on Americans to take to the streets to resist, arguing they should speak out and say "this is not the country we were born in." Well, it's not the country she was born in. She was bestowed the incredible blessing of coming here as a child from a war-torn country. She's become an American citizen and lawmaker. Her views of her adoptive country, however, often feel foreign to many other Americans. As is often the case, her hyperbole is grating in this clip, but it's her ingratitude that is particularly galling. She's entitled to her opinions, like anyone else in our free country, but her opinion that the US Army parade and a president quelling violent rioting by her fellow left-wing comrades is turning us into "one of the worst" countries is offensive and idiotic.

Others would also argue that it's hypocritical, in several ways. Putting to one side the rampant (denied) rumors about alleged immigration fraud committed by Omar and her brother, another allegation has surfaced in recent years. As she slanders Jewish students as "pro-genocide" for supporting Israel's non-genocide in Gaza amid the Jewish state's fight against an explicitly genocidal terrorist enemy that attacked them, some are highlighting an accusation that Omar's own father (who passed away in 2020) is linked to war crimes and genocidal acts back in Somalia. Left-leaning fact checker Snopes says this claim is unproven -- but is also neither implausible nor disproven:

Although Omar described her father in her 2020 memoir as an "educator," Nur's obituary said he was a colonel in the Somali National Army and commanded a regiment during the 1977-78 Somali-Ethiopian War. Under the authoritarian regime of President Mohamed Siad Barre, the Somali National Army and various paramilitary groups committed war crimes and acts of genocide against the Issaq clan in northwestern Somalia (modern day Somaliland) in the 1980s. Though no evidence rules out the possibility that Nur, as a Somali army officer, participated in war crimes or genocide, there is also no evidence that he did. Snopes reached out to Omar's office for comment but did not receive a reply.

Omar choosing to publicly present her father as an "educator," and refusing to reply to Snopes' inquiry, may strike some observers as suspicious, though not determinative. While it's unclear what Omar's father may or may not have done in his past, and it's unclear whether Omar is guilty of an immigration fraud scheme with her brother, it is much more clear that her own daughter shares her Congresswoman mother's view of the United States. I'll leave you with this -- the apple falls very close to the tree, it would seem:

The "colonial empire" referenced here quite obviously includes the United States, the country that has given Omar and her family so very much. Omar herself says she believes the US is becoming one of the worst nations on the planet, and her daughter is posting memes calling for its death. A large majority of Americans would vehemently disagree, just as a majority of Americans also disagree with Omar on the president's decision to maintain law and order as her fellow travelers engaged in violent criminality against federal officers:

This is who she is:

