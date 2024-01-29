Yellen: Okay Fine, High Prices Are Here to Stay
Foreign Ambassador Is 'Shocked' by Ilhan Omar's Latest Conduct

January 29, 2024
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for the Republic of Somaliland is calling on congressional colleagues of Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar to "take note" of her conduct during a public event over the weekend. 

In a tweet Ambassador Rhoda Elmi slammed Omar's promotion of violence in Somalia, adding her comments were "baffling" given the United States has partnered with Somaliland to fight terrorism in the region. 

"We were profoundly surprised, even shocked on discovering the remarks made by Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D) of Minnesota in a recent public forum, widely circulated on most social media platforms and attached below for your reference. The language she employed was regrettably unbecoming of both the office she holds and the constituents she represents," Elmi wrote. "We hope the house leadership and her caucus will take note of her public conduct, unbecoming a United States Congresswoman nor representative of the august house she serves in."

"Her expressions were lacking in common decency and revealed a significant lack of understanding of basic facts. Specifically troubling, were her endeavors to revive the once-violent and dangerous ideology of Greater Somalia or Somali Weyn, which caused so much death, destruction and conflict in the Horn of Africa," Elmi continued. "Moreover, her ignorance of #US - #Somaliland  cooperation in the fight against terror and piracy in the Gulf of Aden & Gulf Of Berbera was shocking to say the least."

The remarks got worse from there. 

Omar argues the interpretation of her remarks is "off." 

In 1997, Omar came to the United States with her family as refugees from Somalia. They relocated to Minnesota where Omar represents the state's 5th Congressional District. 

