Chicago Tribune Has Warning for NYC Voters Ahead of Mayoral Primary

On Tuesday, New York City voters head to the polls for the Democratic mayoral primary. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is a prominent candidate in the crowded field, but Zohran Mamdani has also surged in recent weeks in polling. There's a long list of concerns to do with the far-left candidate, from support for socialist plans such as freezing the rent and city-owned grocery stores, but also his defense for pro-Hamas sentiments, including activists like Mahmoud Khalil and phrases like "globalize the intifada." Alarm bells have certainly been going off, including from the media in New York, but also now from other liberal cities.

From the Editorial Board:



If New Yorkers are frustrated with Mayor Eric Adams, they should be careful not to trade him for someone who makes governance even harder. Trust us – we’ve been there. https://t.co/fjoD5nQNNc — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) June 23, 2025

NEW: As Zohran Mamdani surges in the polls and prediction markets today, the Chicago Tribune editorial board issues a warning to New York City voters.



“Want to know how a socialist mayor would govern New York City? Ask Chicago.” https://t.co/nxnOI2ZNvQ pic.twitter.com/r3RSGjFztD — Austin Berg (@Austin__Berg) June 23, 2025

On Monday, the Chicago Tribune likened their plight to that of New York's, including when it comes to voters who may be "frustrated" with current Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat who was elected in 2021 but is running as an independent in 2025. After ousting now former Mayor Lori Lightfoot after just one term in 2023, voters in Chicago went with Mayor Brandon Johnson in a runoff race that was between Johnson and Paul Vallas. Johnson has not only been a disaster for the city, but has a favorable rating of less than 7 percent.

The editorial actually closed with such a comparison:

Low turnout makes it easier for radicals to capture public office. And that’s a mistake we hope New Yorkers don’t make. If New Yorkers are frustrated with Mayor Eric Adams, they should be careful not to trade him for someone who might preside over a city that is less competitive and less financially secure. Trust us — we’ve living that reality.

A significant portion of the editorial addresses economic concerns. "Want to know how a socialist mayor would govern New York City? Ask Chicago," the editorial's headline reads.

As the editorial reads early on:

Mamdani wants to freeze rents, open city-owned grocery stores, provide bus service for “free,” tax corporations and the 1%, and increase the minimum wage to $30, among other left-wing positions that differ greatly from Cuomo. Most of Mamdani’s ideas are shared (at least in principle) by Mayor Brandon Johnson, and many of them are popular in blue cities. But experience has taught us here that far-left candidates do not make for effective or popular municipal executives in today’s stressful economy. Johnson tried to float a $300 million tax hike — and failed. He tried to pass a “mansion tax” that would’ve hiked the real estate transfer tax — and failed. He’s built too few affordable housing units for too much money. He’s isolated himself from many of the state and federal officials he hopes will come to his financial rescue, and he’s done egregious special favors for the people who got him elected — namely, pushing an incredibly costly new contract with the Chicago Teachers Union. He forced out a highly competent schools chief who wouldn’t cow to his desire to borrow recklessly. His city is broke, but he wants to spend more. The list goes on. Johnson’s approval rating cratered in his second year — a reflection of how quickly progressive promises collapsed under the weight of governance and Chicago’s financial reality. What sounded good in theory has translated into dysfunction, driven by fiscal missteps and political inexperience.

New York could end up not merely as bad as Chicago, but worse with Mamdani as mayor. "Johnson is one of the most progressive mayors in the U.S., but Mamdani, inarguably, is yet more radical," the editorial goes on to warn, also expressing concerns with low voter turnout. Young people are supporting Mamdani over Cuomo, and they're turning out for early voting.

In addition to comparisons with economic concerns and Mamdani's socialist dreams for the nation's largest cities, New York and Chicago are both sanctuary cities. Adams and Johnson, as well as other mayors, appeared for a hearing called by the House Oversight Committee in March.

On immigration, Mamdani called attention to himself by aggressively trying to go after Tom Homan in March, with that video footage having resurfaced this month leading up to the primary.

Polls close in New York City at 9pm EST.