No, the Right Isn't Divided on Potential American-led Airstrikes on Iran
Does This Dem Senator Know His Stunt Against the DHS Just Imploded?
She Got a Permit to Raise Chickens—Now the City Wants to Fine Her...
VIP
Maddow Mocks Florida for...Successful Protest Management, and Padilla's Quince Minutos Are...
America First Means Crushing Terror: Trump Voters Stand Behind Israeli Offensive
Political Theater or Obstruction? NYC Democrat Candidate Detained After ICE Confrontation
ICE Agents Under Attack—and California Democrats Just Made It Worse
Trump Issues Warning to Iran's Supreme Leader
VIP
Democrat Believes Trump's ICE Deportations Is 'Impeachable' Offense
BREAKING: Kristi Noem Rushed to the Hospital
Russia Takes a Stand in Israel-Iran Conflict
Gaza Humanitarian Foundation Calls Out False Reporting, UN for News of Attacks on...
VIP
Poll Shows Good News for Trump Fighting Antisemitism
Joy Behar Tried to Bait Arnold Schwarzenegger on the ICE Raids. His Answer...
Tipsheet

Unhinged NYC Mayoral Candidate Melts Down, Screams at Tom Homan in Bizarre Stunt

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 17, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Zohran Mamdani, a self-proclaimed socialist who is running to be the next mayor of New York City, was caught on camera lunging at Border Czar Tom Homan in a totally unhinged dramatic performance, more than likely an attempt to get attention ahead of the race. 

Advertisement

In the video, Mamdani was seen screaming and trying to push his way through law enforcement. However, it’s even worse when you understand the context behind his outburst. He was demanding the release of a 30-year-old Syrian-born foreign national who was one of the masterminds behind organizing the antisemitic protests that terrorized Jewish students at Columbia. 

Previously, Mamdani has openly bragged about being even more extreme than the Far Left. Despite only holding American citizenship for seven years, Mamdani is already pushing radical policies that would make even Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) look sane, positioning himself as a champion of open borders, lawlessness, and taxpayer-funded benefits for illegal immigrants. As a Muslim terrorist sympathizer, his candidacy is a warning sign for New Yorkers who are already weary of rising crime, crumbling infrastructure, and progressive overreach.

Recommended

Kash Patel Drops Bombshell Related to 2020 Election Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

To make matters worse, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) endorsed Mamdani for NYC mayor, which should tell you all you need to know about this guy. 

Mamdani also participated in the violent anti-Elon Musk, anti-Tesla protests and said he would defund the police by $1 billion. However, he hired additional personal security, citing a "new level" of threats in the NYC mayor's race. 

According to campaign finance records, Mamdani’s campaign shelled out nearly $8,000 on private security through Advance Security & Investigations, Inc., a firm based in New York. In sharp contrast, most of his fellow Democrat mayoral candidates reported little to no spending on personal security. 

In his campaign ads, Mamdani spoke in a foreign language while promising a laundry list of government handouts—free healthcare, rent, and groceries. His platform directly opposes President Donald Trump's America First agenda and strays far from the values of personal responsibility and self-reliance that define the American spirit. 

The New York Times Editorial Board even took down Mamdani, calling his agenda "worrisome" and one that is "alluring among elite progressives but has proved damaging to city life."  

Advertisement

"Unfortunately, Mr. Mamdani is running on an agenda uniquely unsuited to the city’s challenges. He is a democratic socialist who too often ignores the unavoidable trade-offs of governance. He favors rent freezes that could restrict housing supply and make it harder for younger New Yorkers and new arrivals to afford housing. He wants the government to operate grocery stores, as if customer service and retail sales were strengths of the public sector. He minimizes the importance of policing," the NYT wrote. "We do not believe that Mr. Mamdani deserves a spot on New Yorkers’ ballots."

Tags: DEMOCRAT PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kash Patel Drops Bombshell Related to 2020 Election Leah Barkoukis
Does This Dem Senator Know His Stunt Against the DHS Just Imploded? Matt Vespa
Joy Behar Tried to Bait Arnold Schwarzenegger on the ICE Raids. His Answer Was Epic. Abigail Johnson
Russia Takes a Stand in Israel-Iran Conflict Sarah Arnold
BREAKING: Kristi Noem Rushed to the Hospital Sarah Arnold
Protester Showed Up to 'No Kings' Demonstration With a Gun—What Cops Found at His House Was Worse Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Kash Patel Drops Bombshell Related to 2020 Election Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement