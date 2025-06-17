Unhinged NYC Mayoral Candidate Melts Down, Screams at Tom Homan in Bizarre Stunt

Zohran Mamdani, a self-proclaimed socialist who is running to be the next mayor of New York City, was caught on camera lunging at Border Czar Tom Homan in a totally unhinged dramatic performance, more than likely an attempt to get attention ahead of the race.

In the video, Mamdani was seen screaming and trying to push his way through law enforcement. However, it’s even worse when you understand the context behind his outburst. He was demanding the release of a 30-year-old Syrian-born foreign national who was one of the masterminds behind organizing the antisemitic protests that terrorized Jewish students at Columbia.

Caught on camera: NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani losing it as he tries to force his way to Tom Homan.



If this is how he acts now, imagine the disaster if he ever held office.

Unfit. Unhinged. Unbelievable.



Thoughts? ⬇️ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/m1vvTgJNIF — Tony Lane 🇺🇸 (@TonyLaneNV) June 17, 2025

Previously, Mamdani has openly bragged about being even more extreme than the Far Left. Despite only holding American citizenship for seven years, Mamdani is already pushing radical policies that would make even Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) look sane, positioning himself as a champion of open borders, lawlessness, and taxpayer-funded benefits for illegal immigrants. As a Muslim terrorist sympathizer, his candidacy is a warning sign for New Yorkers who are already weary of rising crime, crumbling infrastructure, and progressive overreach.

New York State's Zohran Mamdani is currently second it the running to be the new NYC mayor.



He's only been a US citizen a couple of years.



New York State's Zohran Mamdani is currently second it the running to be the new NYC mayor.

He's only been a US citizen a couple of years.

A radical socialist and Muslim terrorist sympathizer who's proudly described himself as more extreme than the Far Left, says he's Donald…

To make matters worse, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) endorsed Mamdani for NYC mayor, which should tell you all you need to know about this guy.

Mamdani also participated in the violent anti-Elon Musk, anti-Tesla protests and said he would defund the police by $1 billion. However, he hired additional personal security, citing a "new level" of threats in the NYC mayor's race.

According to campaign finance records, Mamdani’s campaign shelled out nearly $8,000 on private security through Advance Security & Investigations, Inc., a firm based in New York. In sharp contrast, most of his fellow Democrat mayoral candidates reported little to no spending on personal security.

In his campaign ads, Mamdani spoke in a foreign language while promising a laundry list of government handouts—free healthcare, rent, and groceries. His platform directly opposes President Donald Trump's America First agenda and strays far from the values of personal responsibility and self-reliance that define the American spirit.

Zohran Mamdani is now promising free stuff in a foreign language for his NYC ads.



Zohran Mamdani is now promising free stuff in a foreign language for his NYC ads.

This is where we are.

The New York Times Editorial Board even took down Mamdani, calling his agenda "worrisome" and one that is "alluring among elite progressives but has proved damaging to city life."

"Unfortunately, Mr. Mamdani is running on an agenda uniquely unsuited to the city’s challenges. He is a democratic socialist who too often ignores the unavoidable trade-offs of governance. He favors rent freezes that could restrict housing supply and make it harder for younger New Yorkers and new arrivals to afford housing. He wants the government to operate grocery stores, as if customer service and retail sales were strengths of the public sector. He minimizes the importance of policing," the NYT wrote. "We do not believe that Mr. Mamdani deserves a spot on New Yorkers’ ballots."