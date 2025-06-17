Does This Dem Senator Know His Stunt Against the DHS Just Imploded?
Tipsheet

No, the Right Isn't Divided on Potential American-led Airstrikes on Iran

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 17, 2025 4:45 PM
Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne/US Navy via AP

 Is there a GOP civil war brewing regarding potential American-led airstrikes on Iran? It might be overblown. It seems like the vast majority of 2024 Trump voters would support airstrikes if it meant preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Eighty-three percent supported Israel’s preemptive strikes. It’s a rather solid showing of support for the Middle East’s only democracy:

Israel has done well to decapitate Iran’s military and political leadership pretty much. They have reportedly secured total air supremacy; Iran knows it can’t beat Israel in a dogfight. It’s part of an ongoing air campaign, which seems to be focused on damaging its nuclear sites, of which there are twelve main ones. So far, it’s unclear if Arak and Fordow have been hit. Fordow is a half-mile underground, and Israel reportedly doesn’t have the munitions to penetrate the facility. The US, however, does. 

Our own Katie Pavlich had a great segment about the current situation on Fox today:

