'Lamest Opposition in America': JD Vance Responds to Democrats Trying to Troll Trump with Tacos

Democrats have been trolling President Donald Trump with tacos, as they claim TACO stands for "Trump Always Chickens Out." Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) has been trending over X for his bizarre stunt on the matter, but now the entire Democratic Party has gotten involved. On Tuesday, the DNC announced that they had parked a taco truck outside with RNC to hand out free tacos with the acronym displayed. Vice President JD Vance had something to say about such a ridiculous stunt.

"We have the lamest opposition in American history," Vance posted over X in a quoted repost of Axios' Andrew Solender regarding news about the taco truck that was scheduled to appear from 12-2pm.

We have the lamest opposition in American history. https://t.co/KdfaXgR11Y — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 3, 2025

The DNC also put out cringeworthy press releases on both Monday and Tuesday. "🌮🚨 TACO Tuesday Came Early: Trump’s Erratic Flip-Flop Throws the Economy into Chaos AGAIN," claimed one from Monday afternoon.

"What the hell is Donald Trump doing? Trump is once again throwing our economy into chaos on a whim, leaving hardworking families with sky-high costs and small businesses to suffer. It’s past time Trump realizes the economy is serious business — not a game of chicken," DNC Chairman Ken Martin said in a statement that was most likely trying to come off as edgy.

It's worth pointing out that Trump's approval ratings, including on the economy, have improved. When President Joe Biden left office, he had a particularly poor approval rating, overall and on this issue, though it also haunted him and his administration throughout his term. Gallup polling from April also showed that the Democratic Party as a whole, as well as specific leaders within the party, are not trusted on the economy.

"TACO TUESDAY: Democrats Serve Up Tacos in Front of RNC as Trump Loses Another Round of Chaotic Trade Policy Chicken," claimed another press release, this time on Tuesday afternoon, just as the truck was scheduled to go out.

"Donald Trump is like the bad boss we’ve all had — he comes up with dumb ideas, blames everybody else when they fail, and we all laugh behind his back. With his idiotic trade policy, he talks a big game, caves, and then leaves working families and small businesses to deal with the fallout. Trump always chickens out — we’re just bringing the tacos to match. Instead of realizing his tariff chaos is wrecking the economy, Trump continues to drag America towards more economic pain, and the rest of the world sees Trump for exactly what he is: a chicken," claimed another statement from Martin.

Vance's post was also filled with replies of users mocking the DNC, including when it comes to how they regard Trump as "a chicken," even after he faced two assassination attempts and still called for his supporters to "fight, fight, fight!"

They’re actually trying to call this guy a chicken. Just a completely different reality pic.twitter.com/WujKMSGg3L — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) June 3, 2025

They really got demolished by Trump over the last decade.



Every angle of attack has been taken against him.



None have landed. They're scraping the bottom of the barrel. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 3, 2025

Imagine if they put this much effort into helping Americans instead of bashing Trump.. — Holly (@foreveralone11w) June 3, 2025

The DNC's taco truck stunt comes as Swalwell posted to TikTok, which included harsh language, a tactic that Democrats for some reason think is worth embracing. It was also posted around X, with Bonchie at our sister site of RedState aptly referring to the video that Swalwell did, while eating tacos from Taco Bell, as "a very ill-advised TikTok video."

As Bonchie also explained:

In a very ill-advised TikTok video, Swalwell can be seen trying to troll President Donald Trump by eating a taco. I'll explain the background on that "joke" momentarily, but even without it, one can admire the sheer level of social awkwardness on display. Imagine being the staffer who had to film this. ... Once again, we see a Congressional member who got the focus group memo that they need to cuss a lot to seem relatable and cool. That aside, though, when the person behind the camera asks, "Why the **** is Trump always chickening out on tariffs," Swawell tries to pick up his taco, but it sticks to the paper. After he works through that dilemma, he takes a large bite, at which point tomatoes start falling out of the backend. He then takes another bite, and the entire taco falls apart in his hands. All of this is set to weird 1950s-era sitcom music just to make sure it's as mock-worthy as possible. So what's this about? There was a report that some Wall Street types were calling Trump "TACO" as an acronym for "Trump always chickens out" regarding tariffs. A reporter then asked the president about it, and he didn't appreciate the question, to put it lightly.

It's not merely the taco truck that makes Democrats come off as representing the "'lamest opposition in America," to quote the vice president. The report from Axios also included a very apt response from RNC spokesperson Zach Parkinson. "LMFAO. A taco truck? Are they going to be giving out free vasectomies again too?" Robinson asked. Not only does such a response highlight how the DNC in Chicago last August featured a truck providing vasectomies, but also that especially since Trump took office for his second term, they've had particularly low approval ratings.

Just this week, CNN released a poll showing not only catastrophic news for Democrats, but good news for Republicans as well. Just 16 percent said they believe that the Democratic Party has "strong leaders," while just 19 percent believe that it's the "party that can get things done," and just 25 percent see it as the "party of change."