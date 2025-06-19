Trump Puts a Deadline on His Iran Decision
WTF: Did Eric Swalwell Really Post This Video About ICE Raids
Jasmine Crockett Deposits Her Foot Into Her Mouth Again
This Is How Israel Eliminated Iran's Top Generals in One Master Stroke
VIP
WaPo Reporter Spends Time Acting As an Artillery Spotter for Iran, and Lies...
Losing on the Battlefield, Iran Eyes Could Shift to America’s Cyber Grid
Justice Barrett Reminds Conservatives Why They Backed Her
VIP
So, How's It Going on Improving California Elections?
Jewish House Member Rep. Max Miller Says He Was 'Threatened' by Someone With...
'Unconstitutional': DOJ Sues Kentucky for Giving Discounted College Tuition to Illegal Imm...
Trump Admin Takes Bold Action to Help East Palestine Residents After Biden Neglect
Israeli President Herzog Gives Wide-Ranging Interview Amid Iran War
Here's How Much Taxpayers Pay per Student for Chicago's Failing Public Schools
Ilhan Omar Forced to Delete Post on Juneteenth
Tipsheet

Sheldon Whitehouse Receives Some Unwelcome Beach Club Reminders With His Juneteenth Post

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | June 19, 2025 6:00 PM
Tom Williams/Pool via AP

As Democrats have been rushing to put out posts commemorating Juneteenth, some members have found themselves in a bit of trouble. As we covered earlier, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was forced to take down her post after many chimed in to remind her that her home country of Somalia still has a problem with modern-day slavery. She's since put out a new one, but that too is filled with such unwelcome reminders in the reply section, and has also been ratioed. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) has also received some unwelcome reminders with his post, though he's left his up. 

Advertisement

"This Juneteenth, I think of the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. who reminded us that 'darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that,'" Whitehouse began his post with. "There’s serious work ahead as we build a more just nation," he also added. 

That added point is quite the way for Whitehouse to conclude his post, given that he belongs to a beach club in Rhode Island that has come under fire in recent years for having only white members.

The people who run the place were "still working on that," Whitehouse offered in 2021 when it comes to minority members. "It’s a long tradition in Rhode Island and there are many of them and I think we just need to work our way through the issues," Whitehouse also said to defend the existence of such clubs.

Recommended

Ilhan Omar Forced to Delete Post on Juneteenth Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

Since Whitehouse made such a post on Thursday morning, it's received a ratio, with many users reminding him about that beach club, including our own Guy Benson and Kurt Schlichter.

Others also reminded how it was the Democratic Party that supported slavery, and that the Democrats of today also support particularly losing issues, including transing children which may involve genital mutilation and/or sterilization. 

Advertisement

Congress overwhelmingly passed legislation in mid June 2021 to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, celebrating when the remaining slaves in the Confederacy learned that President Abraham Lincoln had freed them over two-and-a-half years prior. The June 19 order came from Galveston, Texas. As bipartisan as the bill was, then President Joe Biden, when signing the bill into law, went on a political screed at the time about how voting rights were supposedly "under attack."

The timing is particularly rough for Whitehouse, given that it's at least the second time in one week that he's put out a post garnering such criticism about the beach club. As we also covered at the time, Whitehouse put out a post showing a photo of Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) being briefly detained side-by-side with a photo of the now late Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) being confronted by police during a Civil Rights rally in 1961. 

Padilla was removed from a presser being given by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem last Thursday after he tried to rush the podium to interrupt and also did not properly identify himself in time. He was still able to meet with Noem afterwards and they even exchanged phone numbers. That hasn't stopped Democrats, such Padilla and Whitehouse but also plenty of others, from lamenting and milking the incident, as Padilla even did from the Senate floor earlier this week.

Advertisement

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS DEMOCRAT PARTY ILHAN OMAR RHODE ISLAND SHELDON WHITEHOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ilhan Omar Forced to Delete Post on Juneteenth Rebecca Downs
Feds Rain Hell on Antifa Mob Outside Portland ICE Facility Dmitri Bolt
Whoopi Goldberg Didn't Expect This Reaction After Downplaying Iran's Atrocities Jeff Charles
Republicans Must Rally Around Trump’s Judicial Picks Kurt Schlichter
Hochul: We're Actually Rolling Out Brand New Taxpayer-Funded Benefits for Illegal Immigrants in New York Guy Benson
FBI Emails Show Just How Badly Biden's DOJ Wanted to Put Trump in a Cage Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ilhan Omar Forced to Delete Post on Juneteenth Rebecca Downs
Advertisement