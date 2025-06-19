Here's How This Transgender Member of Congress Reacted to the SCOTUS Ruling About Trans Minors

Transgender Rep. Tim "Sarah" McBride (D-DE) issued a statement this week reacting to the Supreme Court’s ruling upholding Tennessee’s ban on so-called “gender-affirming care” for minors suffering from gender dysphoria.

Advertisement

As Jeff covered, in a 6-3 decision, the Court ruled that Tennessee’s law does not violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment because it does not classify based on sex or gender identity. It concluded that the state has a legitimate interest in protecting children from the adverse impact of these treatments.

As a result, Tennessee children will be protected from puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy, and sex reassignment surgery.

BREAKING⏰



SCOTUS rules in U.S. v. Skrmetti that Tennessee's ban on so called gender affirming care is constitutional and satisfies the lowest tier of judicial review. The Chief authors, and the 3 liberals join in dissent.



It's a good day for the rule of law! pic.twitter.com/kjVcuHkp7F — Sarah Parshall Perry (@SarahPPerry) June 18, 2025

To no surprise, woke lawmakers and organizations flew off the handle about this ruling. McBride was no exception.

“The ruling in U.S. v. Skrmetti bans health care decisions made by patient [sic] and families in consultation with their doctors. Once again, politicians and judges are inserting themselves in exam rooms,” he wrote on X. “This ruling undermines doctors in delivering care to some of the most vulnerable patients in our country.”

The ruling in U.S. v. Skrmetti bans health care decisions made by patient and families in consultation with their doctors. Once again, politicians and judges are inserting themselves in exam rooms.



This ruling undermines doctors in delivering care to some of the most vulnerable… — Congresswoman Sarah McBride (@Rep_McBride) June 18, 2025

As Townhall noted, McBride has ties to the Biden family. He was the first “openly transgender” person to serve in the White House in 2012 as an intern for former President Barack Obama. In 2016, McBride was the first transgender person to speak at the Democratic National Convention.