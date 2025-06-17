No, the Right Isn't Divided on Potential American-led Airstrikes on Iran
Tipsheet

Does This Dem Senator Know His Stunt Against the DHS Just Imploded?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 17, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Etienne Laurent

We have the Iranian regime collapsing, riots nationwide, and a lunatic who shot two Minnesota Democratic lawmakers. Still, please, Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA), talk about your scuffle with federal agents a week ago that no one cares about. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was delivering remarks at a presser in Los Angeles during the riots when Padilla bum-rushed the podium. He only identified himself after he was being manhandled by federal agents; even CBS News had to admit that. CNN also wasn’t all that impressed with this stunt. 

On Sunday, the man played the ‘don’t you know who I am’ card, which again fell flat. No one knows who you are, man. You acted and looked like a lunatic. Also, rushing the podium like that amid riots in LA and the overall violent rhetoric directed at Trump and his officials from the Left, the Secret Service was right to take him down (via The Hill): 

Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.), who was forcibly removed and handcuffed at a news conference held by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem earlier this week, questioned the meaning behind Noem not recognizing the senator from California amid the incident. 

“What does it say about the secretary, to not know who the senator from California is?” Padilla asked while talking with CNN’s Dana Bash on “State of the Union.” 

In an interview on Fox News’s “The Story with Martha MacCallum” on Thursday, Noem said that “nobody knew who” Padilla was amid the incident. 

“I wasn’t trying to be disrespectful or disruptive, I don’t think I was,” Padilla said of the incident. “I was simply asking a question.” 

Kash Patel Drops Bombshell Related to 2020 Election Leah Barkoukis
Dude, we’ve seen the video—enough. Also, you spoke with Noem for ten minutes after this incident and exchanged numbers, so please spare us the theatrics. Today, Padilla wasted everyone’s time again, crying like a soy boy about this incident which no one gives a baker’s #$%^ about.  

Padilla the pendejo, your time is up. Go away. And next time you decide to ask a question, please think back to your seminary about how to identify yourself as a US Senator when you’re not wearing your lapel pin. Every member of Congress gets that talk to avoid being hassled, so again, myth busted, sir. You knew what you were doing.  

Also, this is hilarious:

