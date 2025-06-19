Trump Puts a Deadline on His Iran Decision
Ilhan Omar Forced to Delete Post on Juneteenth

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | June 19, 2025 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) has had a rough time on X lately, as she's been called out for her anti-American sentiments in various posts and social media hits. On Thursday, she was actually forced to delete a post in honor of Juneteenth, after she was called out for the slavery still going on in her home country of Somalia. 

"160 years ago on June 19, 1865, slavery ended in this country. Today, we celebrate Black freedom, resilience, and achievement, and continue the work to root out systematic racism from our policies and institutions," read Omar's since deleted post from her official account. 

In a quoted repost, Gunther Eagleman called for Omar to go back to her home country. "Somalia still has slaves. Ilhan should go fight to free her own people," he posted. Omar's original post is now showing up as no longer existing, indicating she deleted it. 

According to a 2023 report for Walk Free, using 2021 numbers, there were 98,000 people living in modern slavery in Somalia, 6.2 per every 1,000 people. There is a 98/100 score for "vulnerability to modern slavery," but the government only has a 18/100 response score. 

Omar has since put up a new post, one which mentions Juneteenth by name, but not the end of slavery. 

"On Juneteenth, we remember that freedom is not always swift but it is always worth the fight. It’s a powerful reminder of how long justice can take to reach those who deserve it most," her new post now begins with. 

"Today, we celebrate Black freedom, resilience, and achievement, and continue the work to root out systematic racism from our policies and institutions," her post continues, just as the original had read. 

Many of the replies still continue to remind Omar about the modern day slavery that still exists in her country. 

Omar has not merely communicated such points with posts over X. The congresswoman joined her fellow Squad members last month in sponsoring a bill on reparations, and was also a co-sponsor to such a bill in February

Congress overwhelmingly passed legislation in mid June 2021 to make Juneteenth a federal holiday, celebrating when the remaining slaves in the Confederacy learned that President Abraham Lincoln had freed them over two-and-a-half years prior. The June 19 order came from Galveston, Texas. As bipartisan as the bill was, then President Joe Biden, when signing the bill into law, went on a political screed at the time about how voting rights were supposedly "under attack."

CIVIL RIGHTS ILHAN OMAR

