There's Even More DNC Drama As Randi Weingarten Also Out

The DNC has seen plenty of drama, as we've been covering, given that DNC vice chairman David Hogg is not only out, but revealed he isn't running again when it comes for the revote that was scheduled. He's out for good, after serving in the role for just four months. He's not the only one who is out, though. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), sent a letter to DNC Chairman Ken Martin indicating she would not accept a reappointment as a DNC member.

As Weingarten mentioned in her letter, she has attended every DNC as a delegate since 1992, has been an at-large member since 2002, and served on their Rules and Bylaws Committee since 2009. It's her issues with current leadership, though, that has her wanting out.

New: AFT President Randi Weingarten is leaving the DNC.



In a letter to DNC Chair Ken Martin, she wrote, "I appear to be out of step with the leadership you are forging, and I do not want to be the one who keeps questioning why we are not enlarging our tent." pic.twitter.com/s1ikflANjK — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) June 15, 2025

As her letter went on to mention [emphasis added]:

I believe the Democratic Party has a vital role in America, the party in modern times that has fought relentlessly and repeatedly for all Americans to have justice, freedom and opportunity. The AFT's 1.8 million members are education, healthcare, and public service workers who devote their lives to protecting kids and communities while paving pathways for a better life for all Americans. Sadly, this mission is under attack like never before. It is a existential battle that I hope the Democratic Party will support. At the same time, given the work ahead of us, I must decline the appointment. While I am proud to be a Democrat, I appear to be out of step with the leadership you are forging, and I do not want to be the one who keeps questioning why we are not enlarging our tent and actively trying to engage and and more of our communities. As always, the AFT will continue to be a leader in electing pro-public education, pro-working family candidates and will be especially engaged in the 2025-26 elections.

As The Washington Post covered, another union member has also declined reappointment. That would be Lee Saunders, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. "Both [Weingarten and Saunders] supported a rival to Martin for party chair this year, and Martin removed both from the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee," the report also mentioned.

It's been a rough time overall for Martin. Leaked audio from earlier this month revealed that the chairman has been thinking of stepping aside himself over infighting with Hogg. It's also worth noting that although Hogg is not mentioned in the letter, Weingarten has been supportive of him.

As Nick Arama mentioned when writing about Weingarten's letter for our sister site of RedState:

She had been supportive of Hogg and I think that's what that comment was meant to be about. So expect more turmoil over her departure and will Martin decide it's all too much for him and pack it in? The problem that they have in reaching out to enlarge their tent is that they don't have good policies and they are too far to the left. You had folks like Weingarten jumping up and down at the "No Kings" protest.

Weingarten was indeed participating in a "No Kings" Day protest on Saturday, in Philadelphia, where Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) also whipped up the crowd, with a Pride flag prominently displayed. The fearmongering language from Weingarten in her letter about their "mission" being "under attack like never before" and "a existential battle." Weingarten posted plenty on Saturday about the demonstrations.

Beyond Martin, the Democratic Party has been in trouble. Last November, President Donald Trump made tremendous gains as he was elected to his second term, including with the working class. Since Trump has taken office for his second term, the Democratic Party and Democrats in Congress continue to face record lows in the polls.

And thank you to @SenSchumer for raising the idea of fighting for our democracy on Flag Day. It was a powerful patriotic contrast to President Trump’s birthday parade — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇸❌👑💪🏿👩‍🎓🟣🇺🇦 (@rweingarten) June 15, 2025

✊ @AFTunion members across the country showed what real democracy looks like—peaceful, powerful, and people-powered. Because of you, the message is clear: this country belongs to all of us. Thank you for showing up, speaking out and fighting forward. #NoKings pic.twitter.com/dLpAyIjvf0 — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇸❌👑💪🏿👩‍🎓🟣🇺🇦 (@rweingarten) June 15, 2025

The energy is incredible here in Philly. We’re marching and rallying for Medicaid, for food assistance, for our students, for our schools, for our democracy and so much more. #NoKingsInAmerica pic.twitter.com/feqUV6Owdg — Randi Weingarten 🇺🇸❌👑💪🏿👩‍🎓🟣🇺🇦 (@rweingarten) June 14, 2025

