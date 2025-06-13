Still Another Quinnipiac Poll Brings Bad News for Democrats

Throughout President Donald Trump's second term, the Democratic Party has continued to perform at disastrous levels, record lows even. On Wednesday, Quinnipiac University released their latest poll, with this one showing that just 21 percent of voters approve of the way Democrats are handling their job in Congress, while 70 percent disapprove.

The release of such a poll this week comes as Quinnipiac released a poll in late January, just days after Trump took office once more, showing that the party had a 31-57 percent favorable rating with voters, a record low for the party. Less than a month later, Quinnipiac released another poll, with another record low. This one's even more relevant to this June poll, given that 21 percent of voters approved of how Democrats were handling their job in Congress, but at least their disapproval level--at 68 percent--wasn't as terrible as it was for this month.

The poll write-up for June highlighted these numbers:

Twenty-one percent of voters approve of the way Democrats in Congress are handling their job, while 70 percent disapprove. This compares to Quinnipiac University's February 19 poll when 21 percent of voters approved and 68 percent disapproved, an all-time low since Quinnipiac University first asked this question of registered voters in March 2009. In today's poll, 41 percent of Democrats approve of the way Democrats in Congress are handling their job, while 53 percent disapprove.

Democrats are also increasingly turning against their party. Not only do just 41 percent of Democrats approve of how members of their party are doing their job in Congress, but 53 percent disapprove. Those numbers were 40-49 percent in February.

Even though Trump fares better than Democrats in Congress, with a 38 percent approval rating compared to their 21 percent rating, the headline still focuses on the president's number. It's also worth noting that the 38 percent rating may be an outlier, or at least low compared to other polls, especially since Trump's numbers have been improving.

Regardless, at the end of the day such a poll serves as a further reminder that Democrats are continuing to face catastrophic results, record lows even, across multiple polls. Further, as Townhall highlighted at the start of this week, responses from Democrats in both chambers--House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)--shows the party doesn't have much of a strategy other than to blame Trump. No matter how Trump does, though, Democrats continue to fare worse.

"Quinnipiac" was trending on X when the poll was released earlier this week. Cygnal's Brent Buchanan also chimed in with his daily takes for Thursday to point out it was a "Complete crap poll." As he added about Quinnipiac, "Q has lost its mind. Trump has a strong image as the national direction is the best it’s been in 3 years (47% right direction). His handling of the riots will help him even more."