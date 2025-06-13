Newsom Just Humiliated Himself Again
CNN Analyst Throws Cold Water on All-Out War Speculations in the Middle East...
We Now Know the LA Riots Were Bought and Paid For
Israel Eliminated This Key Iranian Military Official in Airstrikes
This Is How the World Is Reacting to Israel's Strikes on Iran
Why Israel Must Stop Iran
Trump Makes a Good Point When Asked About Saturday's 'No Kings' Protests
America’s Strategic Edge Depends on AI Fluency
How Israel's Mossad Attacked Iran From Within
The Iranian Test
'Progress' Report: 'Criminal Justice' Strikes Again in DC With This Outrageous Sentence
Did Sheldon Whitehouse Put Out the Wildest Post on the Alex Padilla Situation?
A Massachusetts Teacher Is Under Fire for Stolen Valor
The Significance of Israel’s Attack on Iran from a Military and Prophetic Perspective
Tipsheet

Still Another Quinnipiac Poll Brings Bad News for Democrats

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | June 13, 2025 10:15 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Throughout President Donald Trump's second term, the Democratic Party has continued to perform at disastrous levels, record lows even. On Wednesday, Quinnipiac University released their latest poll, with this one showing that just 21 percent of voters approve of the way Democrats are handling their job in Congress, while 70 percent disapprove. 

Advertisement

The release of such a poll this week comes as Quinnipiac released a poll in late January, just days after Trump took office once more, showing that the party had a 31-57 percent favorable rating with voters, a record low for the party. Less than a month later, Quinnipiac released another poll, with another record low. This one's even more relevant to this June poll, given that 21 percent of voters approved of how Democrats were handling their job in Congress, but at least their disapproval level--at 68 percent--wasn't as terrible as it was for this month. 

The poll write-up for June highlighted these numbers:

Twenty-one percent of voters approve of the way Democrats in Congress are handling their job, while 70 percent disapprove. This compares to Quinnipiac University's February 19 poll when 21 percent of voters approved and 68 percent disapproved, an all-time low since Quinnipiac University first asked this question of registered voters in March 2009.

In today's poll, 41 percent of Democrats approve of the way Democrats in Congress are handling their job, while 53 percent disapprove.

Democrats are also increasingly turning against their party. Not only do just 41 percent of Democrats approve of how members of their party are doing their job in Congress, but 53 percent disapprove. Those numbers were 40-49 percent in February. 

Even though Trump fares better than Democrats in Congress, with a 38 percent approval rating compared to their 21 percent rating, the headline still focuses on the president's number. It's also worth noting that the 38 percent rating may be an outlier, or at least low compared to other polls, especially since Trump's numbers have been improving

Recommended

CNN Analyst Throws Cold Water on All-Out War Speculations in the Middle East for a Simple Reason Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Regardless, at the end of the day such a poll serves as a further reminder that Democrats are continuing to face catastrophic results, record lows even, across multiple polls. Further, as Townhall highlighted at the start of this week, responses from Democrats in both chambers--House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)--shows the party doesn't have much of a strategy other than to blame Trump. No matter how Trump does, though, Democrats continue to fare worse.

"Quinnipiac" was trending on X when the poll was released earlier this week. Cygnal's Brent Buchanan also chimed in with his daily takes for Thursday to point out it was a "Complete crap poll." As he added about Quinnipiac, "Q has lost its mind. Trump has a strong image as the national direction is the best it’s been in 3 years (47% right direction). His handling of the riots will help him even more."

Tags: DEMOCRAT PARTY POLLING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Analyst Throws Cold Water on All-Out War Speculations in the Middle East for a Simple Reason Matt Vespa
This Is How the World Is Reacting to Israel's Strikes on Iran Jeff Charles
One Tweet That Obliterates the Narrative About a Dem Senator's Shambolic Antics at a DHS Presser Matt Vespa
Newsom Just Humiliated Himself Again Katie Pavlich
The Rogue's New Gallery of Left-Wing Scoundrels Victor Davis Hanson
How Israel's Mossad Attacked Iran From Within Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Analyst Throws Cold Water on All-Out War Speculations in the Middle East for a Simple Reason Matt Vespa
Advertisement