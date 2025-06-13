Oversight Chairman Comer Launches Investigation on LA Riots

On Friday, House Oversight Committee James Comer (R-KY) alerted Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) he is looking to investigate the LA riots. The Department of Justice (DOJ) also received a letter, according to Fox News. The letters taking issue with California's immigration policies were also signed by Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), who chairs the Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement.

Bass and Newsom have had particularly horrific takes on the anti-ICE, pro-illegal immigration, and even pro-terrorist riots in Los Angeles.

The letter to the DOJ referenced the violence employed by rioters in LA, including how law enforcement officers have been targeted and injured by weapons.

As Fox News mentioned:

"The rioters in Los Angeles have committed vicious acts of violence and fearmongering directed at law enforcement and others. They set fire to vehicles and property around the city, and assaulted officers with deadly weapons such as rocks and Molotov cocktails," Comer wrote to the DOJ. "Assaults on law enforcement officers legally executing their orders are reprehensible and those responsible must be dealt with in accordance with the severity of their actions."

The chairmen also had plenty to say in his letter to Bass about her failed leadership in the city, as well as the state's failed immigration policies. "You have championed California's sanctuary policies, which prevent local law enforcement's cooperation with federal immigration authorities. You have also made it clear that you intend to block the objectives of the federal government, and defend aliens, regardless of their immigration status, criminal activity, anti-American views, or incitement to riot," Comer and Higgins wrote.

Comer and Higgins are therefore making the following requests no letter than June 27:

1) All documents and communications between your office and the office of Governor Gavin Newsom related to the riots; 2) All documents and communications between your office and state law enforcement related to the riots; 3) All documents and communications between your office and local law enforcement agencies related to the riots; and 4) All documents and communications between your office and federal entities related to the riots. 5) All records and communications, including video and dispatch logs, regarding the sourceof weapons (including rocks and cinderblocks) used by rioters.

The letter also referenced use of the National Guard, which Bass and Newsom have been grumbling about. The governor and California Attorney General Rob Bonta even sued the Trump administration over the move. While Newsom was quick to celebrate a court win on Thursday night, it turned out to be very premature, as an appeals court ruled against him and set a hearing for June 17.

"In response to this violence, President Trump deployed the National Guard on June 8, 2025. Governor Gavin Newsom and yourself have protested President Trump’s action to quell the violence caused by the rioters in Los Angeles, even resorting to falsely blaming him for the actions of violent rioters. Claims were made that state and local law enforcement had protests under control, however, police were clearly unable to quell the violence in Los Angeles prior to the arrival of the National Guardsmen," Comer and Higgins had also reminded Bass.

It's also worth reminding that one of Comer and Higgins' own colleagues in the House, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), whose district includes parts of LA, has blamed the violence on Trump.

Comer as chairman of the House Oversight Committee is also investigating the use of the autopen and cover-up involved in the Biden White House, with Joe Biden having ended his term just a few months ago, with questions about who is in charge remaining.