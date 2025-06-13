Appeal Court on Judge's Anti-Trump Ruling on National Guard: What the Hell Is Even This?

This update got buried because Israel virtually decapitated the political and military leadership in Tehran last night, but an appeals court slapped down a little judge who was trying to wrest commander-in-chef duties away from the executive. President Trump federalized the California National Guard and ordered some 2-4,000 units to be deployed to Los Angeles to assist in quelling the unrest sparked by anti-ICE clowns.

Gov. Gavin Newsom tried to block it. He failed in the emergency motion, it was granted later, but ‘victory’ was only for a few seconds. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals slapped down the lower court ruling blocking the deployment of the Guard for obvious reasons: the judiciary lacked the authority to do this. Trump’s Justice Department was ready and immediately filed an appeal (via ABC News) [emphasis mine]:

A federal appeals court Thursday delayed an order requiring the Trump administration to return control of the California National Guard to Gov. Gavin Newsom, dealing the administration a temporary reprieve to what would have been a major reversal of its policy on the protests in Los Angeles. Earlier Thursday, a federal judge in California issued a temporary restraining order that would have blocked Trump's deployment of California National Guard troops during protests over immigration raids in LA and returned control of the California National Guard to Gov. Gavin Newsom, who did not consent to the Guard's activation. The order was set to take effect on noon Friday local time, but a panel of three judges on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals issued an administrative stay of the lower court’s order and set a hearing for June 17. Two of the judges on the panel were nominated by President Donald Trump, and one was nominated by former President Joe Biden. […] In its appeal to the Ninth Circuit, administration lawyers called the district judge's order "unprecedented" and an "extraordinary intrusion on the President’s constitutional authority as Commander in Chief."

The judicial coup continues, however, as other unhinged judges think they are the executive.