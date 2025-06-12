Why a Judge's Ruling Against Trump Deploying Federal Troops to LA Is Beyond Hilarious

President Trump federalized the California National Guard in the wake of the riots in Los Angeles. For days, left-wing lunatics have engaged in a sustained campaign against law enforcement, enraged over the raids executed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement throughout the city.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: Called. It. Judge enjoined Trump from deploying National Guard to L.A. and Defendants (which includes President TRUMP) to return control to Newsom. Stays order until tomorrow noon. Appeal already filed. 1/ pic.twitter.com/3pwaFlgpFj — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) June 13, 2025

The US Marines were deployed as well. Two-to-four thousand Guardsmen were set to be deployed, but California Gov. Gavin Newsom filed an emergency motion to block it. The courts initially rejected it, but now we have a judge essentially saying the judiciary controls the military now (via NYT):

A federal judge issued an order late Thursday blocking President Trump from deploying members of the California National Guard in Los Angeles, and ordered the administration to return control of the forces to Gov. Gavin Newsom. The restraining order from District Judge Charles R. Breyer, which takes effect Friday at noon Pacific time, delivered a sharp rebuke to President Trump’s effort to deploy thousands of troops on the streets of an American city, a move that has contributed to nearly a week of political rancor and protests across the country. “His actions were illegal — both exceeding the scope of his statutory authority and violating the Tenth Amendment to the United States Constitution,” Judge Breyer wrote of Mr. Trump’s orders. The administration filed a quick appeal. The ruling came hours after images of a Democratic senator from California being grabbed and handcuffed by federal agents touched off another round of political furor. Unrest also flared on Thursday night at a privately run immigration detention center in Newark. And in Chicago, hundreds of people marched through the city in opposition to the Trump administration’s immigration raids and attempts to quell dissent.

What’s illegal about enforcing law and order, judge? These forces weren’t engaging in police actions either but protecting federal buildings. These judges are out of control, but they’re going to be dealt with soon.

The commander-in-chief is no longer in control of the military because orange man...bad--that's where we are now.