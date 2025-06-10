Newsom Tried to Lie About Trump and Got Crushed With Receipts
Hey, Dems, You Can't Say the LA Riots Are Peaceful When Dead Bodies...
Gavin Newsom Files Emergency Motion to Stop Trump's 'Militarization' of Los Angeles
Newsom Slammed by Veterans for Using Sleeping Troops Pictures to Score Political Points
Street Interviews Expose LA Rioters' Warped Worldview
Riley Gaines Wins! Simone Biles Issues Apology
Rep. Sarah Jacobs Dines at Exploitative Restaurant in Pandering Display of Solidarity
VIP
Controversy Erupts in Colorado’s 8th District Primary, Radical Manny Rutinel Drags Race to...
Democrat Mike Levin Chooses Violent Illegals Over Californians—Again
Tom Homan Sits Down With Dr. Phil Amidst Chaos in LA
Amidst the Unrest in Los Angeles, Moreno Calls for Newsom, Bass to Be...
Making Families Great Again: An Expectant Mother’s Vision for Trump’s America
Homan Says That Newsom and Bass Should Be Thanking ICE
113 Democrats Voted Against Resolution Condemning Boulder Terrorist Attack
Tipsheet

Here's When Biden's Former White House Aides Will Appear for Transcribed Interviews

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | June 10, 2025 6:00 PM
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

Even with now former President Joe Biden out of office, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) is still looking to investigate the Biden-Harris administration, specifically the autopen signatures and who was really in charge. Comer has called in many high profile former aides to the Biden White House to appear for transcribed interviews, and we now know when many of them will appear.

Advertisement

As shared by an Oversight Committee aide, the following former aides are confirmed for voluntary interview dates:

  • June 24 - Neera Tanden, Former Director of the Domestic Policy Council
  • June 26 - Anthony Bernal, Former Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the First Lady
  • July 11 - Ashley Williams, Former Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Oval Office Operations
  • July 18 - Annie Tomasini, Former Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff

Tanden and Bernal are particularly noteworthy names, given how involved they may have been in covering up for Biden, as Townhall has been covering. In his letters calling on them to appear voluntarily for transcribed interviews, Comer also reminded them of the relevance they may have to this investigation. 

"The Committee remains concerned that you, as both Director of the DPC and Staff Secretary, were involved in running interference on behalf of the former President and perhaps performing duties exclusively reserved for the President of the United States. Given public reporting that former White House staff 'aggressively stage-managed' the former President and focused on minute details to 'minimize signs of how age has taken a toll on the oldest president in U.S. history,' the Committee seeks to understand the extent of your influence over the former President and your knowledge of whether the former President was personally discharging the duties of his office. The Committee requests your testimony regarding these and other matters concerning former President Biden," Comer's letter to Tanden read in part, as he cited coverage from The Wall Street Journal

Recommended

Pete Hegseth Puts Democrat Lawmaker in Her Place in Fiery Exchange Over Riots Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Comer's letter to Bernal was similar, though it referenced his specific title. Such a letter also recalled how the Committee sought Bernal's voluntary cooperation on October 11, 2023, and even subpoenaed him for a deposition on July 10, 2024, though the Biden White House blocked such a move. 

Not all members are appearing voluntarily, however. After he insisted that the Committee would be hearing from Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the White House physician for Biden, and previewed that he would be issuing a subpoena, Comer did just that last Thursday. O'Connor has been subpoenaed to appear for a deposition on June 27, 2025. This happens to be one year after Biden's disastrous debate against now President Donald Trump on CNN.

As Comer shared with Fox News' Sean Hannity last week, all of these interviews will be under oath, though O'Connor's deposition will be more formal. Comer has also stressed the consequences of Biden's autopen signature being used, including when it comes to sweeping and high profile pardons as well as executive actions that have impacted Trump's second term. 

Advertisement

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pete Hegseth Puts Democrat Lawmaker in Her Place in Fiery Exchange Over Riots Jeff Charles
Newsom Tried to Lie About Trump and Got Crushed With Receipts Katie Pavlich
Surprise: Guess Who's Aggressively Supporting Anti-Law Enforcement Rioters in LA? Guy Benson
Hey, Dems, You Can't Say the LA Riots Are Peaceful When Dead Bodies Are Turning Up Matt Vespa
Trump Issues Another Warning: We Aren’t Playing Around Katie Pavlich
Who Is Funding the LA Riots? Kash Patel Is Getting to the Bottom of It. Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pete Hegseth Puts Democrat Lawmaker in Her Place in Fiery Exchange Over Riots Jeff Charles
Advertisement