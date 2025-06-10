Here's When Biden's Former White House Aides Will Appear for Transcribed Interviews

Even with now former President Joe Biden out of office, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) is still looking to investigate the Biden-Harris administration, specifically the autopen signatures and who was really in charge. Comer has called in many high profile former aides to the Biden White House to appear for transcribed interviews, and we now know when many of them will appear.

As shared by an Oversight Committee aide, the following former aides are confirmed for voluntary interview dates:

June 24 - Neera Tanden, Former Director of the Domestic Policy Council

June 26 - Anthony Bernal, Former Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the First Lady

July 11 - Ashley Williams, Former Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Oval Office Operations

July 18 - Annie Tomasini, Former Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff

Tanden and Bernal are particularly noteworthy names, given how involved they may have been in covering up for Biden, as Townhall has been covering. In his letters calling on them to appear voluntarily for transcribed interviews, Comer also reminded them of the relevance they may have to this investigation.

"The Committee remains concerned that you, as both Director of the DPC and Staff Secretary, were involved in running interference on behalf of the former President and perhaps performing duties exclusively reserved for the President of the United States. Given public reporting that former White House staff 'aggressively stage-managed' the former President and focused on minute details to 'minimize signs of how age has taken a toll on the oldest president in U.S. history,' the Committee seeks to understand the extent of your influence over the former President and your knowledge of whether the former President was personally discharging the duties of his office. The Committee requests your testimony regarding these and other matters concerning former President Biden," Comer's letter to Tanden read in part, as he cited coverage from The Wall Street Journal.

Comer's letter to Bernal was similar, though it referenced his specific title. Such a letter also recalled how the Committee sought Bernal's voluntary cooperation on October 11, 2023, and even subpoenaed him for a deposition on July 10, 2024, though the Biden White House blocked such a move.

Not all members are appearing voluntarily, however. After he insisted that the Committee would be hearing from Dr. Kevin O'Connor, the White House physician for Biden, and previewed that he would be issuing a subpoena, Comer did just that last Thursday. O'Connor has been subpoenaed to appear for a deposition on June 27, 2025. This happens to be one year after Biden's disastrous debate against now President Donald Trump on CNN.

As Comer shared with Fox News' Sean Hannity last week, all of these interviews will be under oath, though O'Connor's deposition will be more formal. Comer has also stressed the consequences of Biden's autopen signature being used, including when it comes to sweeping and high profile pardons as well as executive actions that have impacted Trump's second term.

🚨BREAKING🚨



I'm expanding the investigation into the cover-up of President Joe Biden’s mental decline and unauthorized use of the autopen. Today, I'm calling on additional former Biden staff to appear before Congress:



Ronald Klain, former Chief of Staff



Michael Donilon,… pic.twitter.com/JSkjSunq9M — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) June 4, 2025