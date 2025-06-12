BREAKING: The Attack on Iran's Nuclear Sites Has Begun
Secretary of State Rubio Responds to Israel's Attack With a Warning for Iran

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | June 12, 2025 9:25 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

As Katie covered earlier on Thursday night, Israel has begun its attack on Iran. The attack seemed imminent, as reports were coming in on Wednesday that this was a move that could be coming. Such news brought with it moves from the Trump administration to protect Americans in the Middle East. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had "authorized the voluntary departure of military dependents from locations across the Middle East." 

Not long after the attack took place, Secretary of State Marco Rubio put out a statement about the preemptive attack. His statement stressed that the United States is in no way involved in such an attack. There was also a directive for Iran in Rubio's statement. 

"Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defense. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners," the secretary said. "Let me be clear: Iran should not target U.S. interests or personnel."

The Trump administration had already signaled this week that it would not be participating in such an attack. 

Lawmakers have come out in support of Israel's preemptive attack against Iran, including Rep. Mike Lawler (R-NY), who was among the first to chime in over X, as we covered earlier

