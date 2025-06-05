As Hakeem Jeffries Threatens to Dox ICE Agents, Marsha Blackburn Has a Bill in Mind

Democrats have been so fierce in their opposition to the Trump administration and the efforts of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) especially, that they're willing to go through concerning lengths to demonstrate it. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) not only appeared to threaten federal agents last month while taking comments during a press conference, he also has threatened to dox ICE agents, as he did just this week. While ICE agents have to wear masks to protect themselves, Republicans in Congress look to be taking further action. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), also this week, has thus introduced a bill, the Protecting Law Enforcement from Doxxing Act.

"Every single ICE agent who's engaged in this aggressive overreach and are trying to hide their identifies from the American people will be unsuccessful in doing that," Jeffries had said, taking issue with agents daring to try to keep them and their families safe. "This is America. We're not the Soviet Union, we're not behind the Iron Curtain, this is not the 1930s, and every single one of them, no matter what it takes, no matter how long it takes, will of course be identified," he continued, making his comments even more clear.

With Jeffries' comments circulating on Tuesday, Blackburn on Wednesday shared she had introduced a bill to make it illegal to dox those ICE agents whose identities Jeffries was threatening to reveal.

As Blackburn pointed out in her post, her bill would make Jeffries' threatened actions illegal.

It's not just Jeffries, though. Local Democratic politicians in Tennessee are also causing concern, as Blackburn pointed out in her press release, also from Wednesday. The bill, as Blackburn explained, would "make it illegal to dox federal law enforcement officials following the dangerous actions of Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell and his office to publicly release the names of law enforcement officers last week. This puts them at a higher risk of being targeted by criminal gangs, including MS-13 and Tren De Aragua." The Nashville Democratic mayor has been awfully supportive of illegal immigrants, and then some.

Blackburn's statement also focused on O'Connell. "Blue city mayors are doing everything they can to obstruct the Trump administration’s efforts to deport criminal illegal aliens," she said. "Just last week, Nashville Mayor O’Connell and his office doxxed federal law enforcement officers after the Trump administration worked with Tennessee Highway Patrol to arrest criminal illegal aliens. My Protecting Law Enforcement from Doxxing Act would make this illegal and hold blue city mayors accountable for obstructing enforcement of our immigration laws by putting law enforcement officers in harm’s way."

O'Connell actually has doxxed officers, as the press release explains. She's thus called on the Trump administration's Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate the mayor, as she did last week.

The New York Post also had more details on O'Connell when reporting on Blackburn's bill:

Her new bill is a direct response to Democratic Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell after it emerged that his office had been keeping track of engagement between ICE authorities and local officials. O’Connell has framed the effort as a transparency push. O’Connell’s team publicly released details of those interactions, including names of feds on a city website, before local officials removed some of the names. The mayor’s actions came against the backdrop of a massive ICE operation last month in partnership with the Tennessee Highway Patrol in which nearly 200 people were detained. Of those detained, at least 95 have previous criminal convictions and 31 had reentered the US illegally, according to data from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). O’Connell had been a fierce critic of the operation — and even amplified a fundraiser for the families of people who had been swept up by the ICE operations. “Just last week, Nashville Mayor O’Connell and his office doxxed federal law enforcement officers after the Trump administration worked with Tennessee Highway Patrol to arrest criminal illegal aliens,” Blackburn said. “My Protecting Law Enforcement from Doxxing Act would make this illegal and hold blue city mayors accountable for obstructing enforcement of our immigration laws by putting law enforcement officers in harm’s way.”



"The Protecting Law Enforcement from Doxxing Act would make it illegal to publish the name of a federal law enforcement officer with the intent to obstruct a criminal investigation or immigration operation," the press release explained. "Under this legislation, an individual found guilty of doxxing a federal law enforcement officer would face a fine and/or imprisonment of five years."