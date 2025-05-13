Trump Warns Iran: Your Time Is Running Out
Trump Effectively Calls on Saudi Arabia to Recognize Israel
All Is Not Well in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's District
Wait, That's Why Cryin' Chuck Schumer Put a Hold on Trump's DOJ Nominees?
Republicans Control the House – So Why Did They Just Cave on Gun...
The City Gave Him an Award for Helping the Homeless — Then They...
Trump Just Shocked the World With This Unexpected Announcement on Syria
VIP
House Budget Proposal Has Good News on Suppressors, but Not Great News
Planned Parenthood’s Latest Annual Report Is Out. They Took in More Money and...
VIP
GOP Senator Weighs in on Gift of Qatari Jet to Trump
Washington State Attacks the Seal of Confession
VIP
By the Way, Yet Another Congressional Aide Was Victimized by Crime in DC
Scott Jennings Offers Key Reminders As CNN Panel Discussion Gets Chaotic Over South...
A Democrat Senator Just Unveiled a Border Security Plan
Tipsheet

Did Hakeem Jeffries Just Threaten Federal Law Enforcement?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 13, 2025 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Did he just say that? Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), the leader of House Democrats who are really Temu Obama, appears to have threatened federal law enforcement when asked about potential charges being slapped against his members over a failed attempt to storm an ICE detention facility in Newark, New Jersey last week. 

Advertisement

He said that law enforcement will “find out” if the Department of Homeland Security does proceed to arrest these House Democrats. What does that mean, sir? Also, if a Republican said this during Biden’s term, the National Guard would’ve been deployed. 

Hordes of liberal morons have descended upon Delaney Hall, which is housing MS-13 members, child predators, and rapists—the core of today’s Democratic Party base. I can see why Jeffries is upset. Mayor Ras Baraka and Reps. Robert Menendez and LaMonica McIver were involved in the melee, where they tried to storm the facility. It was an insurrection, if we’re going by Democrats’ rules. And no, being a member of Congress doesn’t mean you can stroll wherever you want and assault law enforcement, which the bodycam footage reportedly shows. You need to make an appointment like anyone else, Bob, who crashed out in the wake of their failed assault on the detention center.  

Recommended

Trump Just Shocked the World With This Unexpected Announcement on Syria Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Both of this man’s parents, Bob and Nadine Menendez, are going to jail on bribery and corruption charges. Take a sit, dude. 

Not to be outdone, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), sensing an event that could make national headlines, also weighed in, saying, “If you lay a finger on any member of Congress, we're going to have a problem." 

No one is above the law, guys. 

Arrest these Democrats. Bob can spend some quality time with Daddy now. 

Tags: LAW AND ORDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Just Shocked the World With This Unexpected Announcement on Syria Jeff Charles
Another Deportation Sob Story Has Gone Viral. There's Just One Minor Problem With It. Guy Benson
All Is Not Well in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's District Matt Vespa
Wait, That's Why Cryin' Chuck Schumer Put a Hold on Trump's DOJ Nominees? Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings Offers Key Reminders As CNN Panel Discussion Gets Chaotic Over South African Refugees Rebecca Downs
Trump Signs Major Deal With Saudi That Has a Special Bonus Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Just Shocked the World With This Unexpected Announcement on Syria Jeff Charles
Advertisement