Did Hakeem Jeffries Just Threaten Federal Law Enforcement?

Did he just say that? Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), the leader of House Democrats who are really Temu Obama, appears to have threatened federal law enforcement when asked about potential charges being slapped against his members over a failed attempt to storm an ICE detention facility in Newark, New Jersey last week.

He said that law enforcement will “find out” if the Department of Homeland Security does proceed to arrest these House Democrats. What does that mean, sir? Also, if a Republican said this during Biden’s term, the National Guard would’ve been deployed.

🚨“They’ll find out!”



Did Hakeem Jeffries just THREATEN law enforcement — if they enforce the law against Democrats?!



You decide. pic.twitter.com/Jz2wkPcU1J — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 13, 2025

Hordes of liberal morons have descended upon Delaney Hall, which is housing MS-13 members, child predators, and rapists—the core of today’s Democratic Party base. I can see why Jeffries is upset. Mayor Ras Baraka and Reps. Robert Menendez and LaMonica McIver were involved in the melee, where they tried to storm the facility. It was an insurrection, if we’re going by Democrats’ rules. And no, being a member of Congress doesn’t mean you can stroll wherever you want and assault law enforcement, which the bodycam footage reportedly shows. You need to make an appointment like anyone else, Bob, who crashed out in the wake of their failed assault on the detention center.

Both of this man’s parents, Bob and Nadine Menendez, are going to jail on bribery and corruption charges. Take a sit, dude.

Not to be outdone, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), sensing an event that could make national headlines, also weighed in, saying, “If you lay a finger on any member of Congress, we're going to have a problem."

Rep. AOC with a message to Border Czar Homan: "You lay a finger on any member of Congress, we're going to have a problem."



Could someone inform her that he wouldn't be arresting them (no matter how funny it would be.) That's left up to other LEOs.



They shouldn't break the law. pic.twitter.com/q8BX27BQGY — Media Lies (@MediasLies) May 13, 2025

No one is above the law, guys.

Arrest these Democrats. Bob can spend some quality time with Daddy now.