Did Hakeem Jeffries Just Threaten ICE Agents?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 04, 2025 1:45 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) is insane. In less than a minute, he showed why Democrats are a joke when it comes to public safety. You didn't need more evidence, but the man is now the poster child for the ‘We will not keep you safe campaign.’ Anyone who vows to expose the identities of federal agents for harassment and death threats from anti-ICE whackos and other leftists who have taken a liking to domestic terrorism only confirms that Democrats will never keep communities safe.

‘We don’t like they’re enforcing laws we don’t like, so we’re going to start doxxing cops’—that’s the Democratic Party in 2025.

Jeffries later likened their immigration raids to the Soviet-style police state tactics. No, Temu Obama, this is what they should have been doing since forever. If you come here illegally and get caught, you get deported. This isn’t hard, but law and order have become a subject that Democrats have made unrecognizable among their circles through nonsensical and pseudointellectual debates about crime and punishment and injecting racial nonsense into everything. It’s reached a point where some localities have quasi-decriminalized theft. 

Jeffries’ little ‘this is America’ bit is also laughably inauthentic. We’re a nation of laws, and illegal aliens are breaking them. They must go. 

The leader of House Democrats and someone viewed as a heavyweight in the party just cast his lot with the most unhinged, violent sects of the party. Liberals already have an antisemitism and domestic terrorism issue to handle, which they won’t because these people are as obtuse as they come. You don’t need to create another PR crisis that you’re ill-equipped and mentally incapable of resolving, Democrats.

ICE agents already mask up due to lefty activists using social media to threaten these patriots and their families. It's funny how masking up is now a bad thing on the Left, huh?

