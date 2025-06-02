Let's Talk About the Two Judges Who Ruled Against Trump's Mass Firings
So, This Is Why ICE Agents Wear Masks

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | June 02, 2025 8:45 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons defended agents who wear face coverings during operations, expressing frustration at Democrat-led jurisdictions for promoting hostile rhetoric against ICE. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Lyons criticized officials who vilify agents simply for doing their jobs—enforcing immigration laws and removing illegal aliens from American communities.

When asked by reporters why ICE agents wear face coverings, Lyons explained that individuals with malicious intent have been photographing agents’ names and faces, then posting them online along with death threats targeting their families.

“People are out there taking photos of the names and their faces and posting them online with death threats to their family,” Lyons said. “I’m sorry that people are offended by them wearing masks, but I’m not gonna let my officers and agents go out there and put their lives on the line and their families on the line because people don’t like what immigration enforcement is.” 

“They are wearing those masks cause we were in an operation with the Secret Service, we arrest someone that was going online, taking their photos, posting their family’s, their kids Instagram, their kid’s Facebooks, and targeting them,” Lyons continued. “So, let me ask, is that the issue here? That we’re just upset about the masks or is anyone upset with the fact that ICE officer’s families were labled terrorists.” 

Lyons made his remarks during a press conference at the Boston federal courthouse, where he announced the completion of a major enforcement operation in May that resulted in the arrest of nearly 1,500 individuals across Massachusetts. I reported on that here.

ICE agents are increasingly being targeted by anti-ICE activists who have escalated their efforts to disrupt immigration enforcement and intimidate law enforcement officers. These activists have interfered with operations and resorted to dangerous tactics, including doxxing—publicly sharing agents’ personal information such as names and photos.

For instance, in California, flyers have circulated warning the public to “Careful with these faces,” placing agents at risk of harassment and threats. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has condemned these actions as reckless and counterproductive, warning that they not only endanger the safety of ICE officers but also jeopardize broader public safety efforts.

