Marco Rubio Has a Warning for 'All Terrorists'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | June 03, 2025 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Trump administration has swiftly reacted to the terrorist attack against Jews and supporters of Israel on Sunday in Boulder, Colorado. The attack has not only raised concerns about antisemitism but also immigration and visas. The suspect in the attack, Mohamed Soliman, is an illegal immigrant from Egypt who overstayed his visa. On Monday afternoon, Secretary of State Marco Rubio responded to the attack over X with a warning.

"In light of yesterday’s horrific attack, all terrorists, their family members, and terrorist sympathizers here on a visa should know that under the Trump Administration we will find you, revoke your visa, and deport you," he posted, putting such terrorists, family members, and terrorist sympathizers on notice.

Such a post comes after Rubio also posted not long after the attack took place that he was praying for the victims. "Terror has no place in our great country," he added in such a post. 

His subsequent posts look like he'll make good on such a statement. 

Rubio has been particularly vocal about revoking visas and deporting terrorists and terrorist sympathizers, as has the Trump administration overall, and to the ire of Democrats. Late last month, Rubio testified before both House and Senate committees. 

When speaking to Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), a particularly leftist member, the secretary also affirmed that he "proudly" revoked the student visas of a terrorist sympathizer, and promised to revoke even more, including those "coming here to stir up problems on our campuses." He also made clear he's "looking to get crazy people out of our country."

Those appearances before the committees took place just days before yet another attack targeting Jews took place. On May 21, two Israeli embassy staff members, Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Laschinsky, were murdered outside the Jewish Capital Museum. The suspect, Elias Rodriguez, was shouting "Free, Free Palestine."

The secretary also shared President Donald Trump's post from Monday about the attack, which had a focus on illegal immigration and how Soliman was able to come into this country.

"Yesterday’s horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America. He came in through Biden’s ridiculous Open Border Policy, which has hurt our Country so badly," the president shared over Truth Social. "He must go out under 'TRUMP' Policy. Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland. My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!"

