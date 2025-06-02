It Took This Long for Jon Ossoff -- a Top Target for NRSC -- to Respond to Terrorist Attack in Boulder

On Sunday, the United States experienced yet another terrorist attack against Jews and supporters of Israel. In Boulder, Colorado, Mohamed Soliman allegedly targeted with Molotov cocktails those who were participating in a pro-Israel "Run for Their Lives" event. He is reportedly an illegal immigrant from Egypt who overstayed his visa. While many Democrats released statements--which were problematic in their own way, given how much the party is in disarray over supporting Israel--it took Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) a noticeably long time to put out his own. He is notably a top target of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) for the 2026 midterms.

Advertisement

Ossoff's official X account on Monday afternoon shared a statement, though that has yet to be shared with his political account. That account has not shared anything since a statement from the senator on May 22, in light of still another recent attack, this time when two Israeli embassy staff members were murdered outside of the Capital Jewish Museum.

"I condemn in the strongest terms this heinous attack on a Jewish community event in Colorado, and am praying for those who were injured," he began. "This act of terrorism has shaken the Jewish community in Georgia and nationwide, but Jews refuse to be intimidated by cowardly antisemitic violence," Ossoff continued, despite how his party is in disarray over such an issue. "I will sustain my efforts to fight antisemitism and remain committed to the safety oft the Jewish community in Georgia and nationwide. My office remains available at all times as a resource to Georgia organizations who require support from local, state, or Federal law enforcement."

Sen. Ossoff Condemns Heinous Attack on Jewish Community Event in Boulder, Colorado pic.twitter.com/nzu4TKhfHy — Ossoff's Office (@SenOssoff) June 2, 2025

Ossoff's statement didn't receive much attention, in contrast to posts shared over X from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who was thoroughly ratioed. What replies did come in, however, noted how long it took and cast blame on the Democratic Party when it comes to antisemitism and illelgal immigration.

The NRSC certainly took notice, speaking out about what had at that point been the senator's silence in a post after X just after 8am this morning.

"Jon Ossoff is so desperate to appease the far-left, pro-Hamas radicals in his Party that he can't condemn an illegal alien that lit pro-Israel protesters on fire while screaming 'Free Palestine,'" NRSC Communications Director Joanna Rodriguez also said in a statement. "It's unacceptable and Georgia deserves better."

Read more: Georgia’s First Jewish Senator Is Losing Jewish Supporthttps://t.co/F8JIiHLlhB — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) June 2, 2025

Earlier on Monday, Ossoff's account also revealed that his wife had given birth to their second child. Although such a statement has been shared to his Senate website, the statement about the indeed "Heinous Attack" has yet to appear there.

While his statement spoke to how Ossoff "will sustain my efforts to fight antisemitism and remain committed to the safety of the Jewish community in Georgia and nationwide," the senator has come under fire from the Jewish community in Georgia, which could lead to his undoing and losing out on a second term, as even The New York Times highlighted earlier this year, and as the NRSC reminded in the post above. Even his fellow Georgia Democrats have taken issue with his handling of antisemitism following the October 7, 2023 attack committed against Israel by Hamas.