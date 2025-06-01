New Biden Admin Emails on the Ohio Toxic Train Derailment Have Been Revealed....
Biden Recently Spoke After Being Diagnosed With Cancer. It Went Exactly As You'd Expect.

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | June 01, 2025 11:15 AM
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The cancer diagnosis of former President Joe Biden was just announced a few weeks ago, thrusting him even more into the news, including with questions about his health and who knew when and when. Last Friday, Biden spoke in a public address, days after Memorial Day, with his remarks referencing troops, including about politics.

"Our politics has become so divided, so bitter," Biden claimed, which certainly got worse under the four years of his administration. "All the years I've been doing this, I never thought we'd get to this point, but we are" he also claimed, which makes the former president come off as particularly delusional about how his term went. "Our troops don't wear a uniform that says, 'I'm a Democrat' or 'I'm a Republican.'" 

As he continued with his remarks, Biden was yelling. "It says, 'I'm an American! I'm an American! That's who I am.' To a smattering of applause, Biden continued, insisting, "I'm serious about this! I'm not joking! And folks, our politics, as I've said, has become so divided," he continued, bringing it back to that original point in the clip. His remarks came off as redundant, as he continued to speak about "wear[ing] the uniform of the United States of America," and, just as he's done in the past, when president, talked about America being founded "on an idea."

However, as Biden went on to reference the Declaration of Independence, he couldn't get the words out to finish saying "pursuit of happiness," and the phrase just sort of ended with him slurring his words. 

He also went on to speak about "ordinary citizens who stepped up and answered the call," speaking about American democracy. Biden talked about "democracy" constantly as president, including months before the 2022 midterms, when he ranted and raved about the threat of "MAGA Republicans" with a blood red backdrop behind him.

"Every generation, every generation, every generation has to fight to maintain that democracy," he insisted while still yelling. "Every time, every generation," he emphasized. 

As Sam J. at our sister site of Twitchy noted, many took to blaming former First Lady Jill Biden for trotting her husband out to speak once more.

The former president is still prone to his slip ups. At another part of his remarks in which Biden mentioned the death of his son, Beau, he referenced his other son, Hunter, as being "Beau's son" rather than Beau's brother, and talked about memories of coming to such events, speaking of Beau's "daddy." Beau was the father of one son, Robert Biden II, who is 19.

Biden also took questions from the press one day, which involved more of what we saw of him as president, including the creepy lean-ins with reporters, and his harsh attitude. His remarks to reporters, as Sarah covered, also raised even more questions. 

Given that Biden was forced out of the 2024 race by his fellow Democrats last summer, and the party is still reeling from the disarray, especially with the book release of "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again" by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson, this was no doubt going to come up again.

"You can see that I‘m mentally incompetent and I can‘t walk, and I can beat the hell out of both of them," Biden sarcastically snapped to a reporter who had brought up questions about his heath. The undeterred reporter asked about fellow Democrats wondering if he should have even run, prompting the president to quip, "why didn't they run against me then," adding, "because I woulda beaten them."

As we just recently covered when addressing former DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison's remarks for MSNBC, this has been a popular narrative, though it was made impossible for credible primary challenges to take place.

Biden also added when asked that "no, I don't have any regrets."

