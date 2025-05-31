VIP
Biden’s Latest Cancer Comments Raise Eyebrows

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | May 31, 2025 6:30 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Former President Joe Biden said some questionable things on Friday when speaking to reporters in Delaware about his cancer diagnosis. 

Earlier this month, Biden’s team announced that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer that had metastasized to his bones. However, questions have arisen about the accuracy of that claim, as the official narrative from his staff does not align with statements made by the former president himself, raising concerns that either the public or Biden is not being told the full truth.

“The prognosis is good. We're working on everything. It's moving along, and I feel good," Biden said. 

What stood out most, however, was the 82-year-old’s claim that the cancer hadn’t spread to any organs or bones, and that his bones remain strong, despite the fact that the prostate itself is an organ.

“The expectation is we're going to be able to beat this. There's no — it's not in any organ, my bones are strong, it hasn't penetrated,” he told reporters. 

Social media users also questioned the true state of Biden’s health, speculating whether his team is misleading him—or, as some put it, doing what they do best: lying to the American people.

CNN Exposes the Extent of the Judicial Coup Against Trump Matt Vespa
"I’m sure this what doctor Jill told him but they told DC us something completely different," one user wrote.

"So. Not in his bones?  They lied?" another questioned.

