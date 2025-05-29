Biden's WH Physician Was Called to Do a Transcribed Interview. Here's What Chairman Comer Says Is Next.

Last week, as we covered at the time, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) called on Dr. Kevin O'Connor, who had served as then President Joe Biden's White House physician, as well as several aides under the Biden-Harris administration to testify. We've reached that deadline for O'Connor to contact Committee staff, with the transcribed interview to take place less than a month away now, on June 25. O'Connor could have faced a subpoena had he not complied.

Advertisement

On the late morning of that deadline, though, Newsmax's James Rosen offered some "BREAKING" scoop. According to Rosen, sources say that O'Connor contacted the Committee through an attorney "to discuss a transcribed interview, ahead of today’s close-of-business deadline and under threat of subpoena." Notably, he was also "the last of five target witnesses to respond."

BREAKING: Sources say Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the personal physician who attested annually to the fitness for office of @JoeBiden, has contacted the @GOPoversight through an attorney to discuss a transcribed interview, ahead of today’s close-of-business deadline and under threat of… pic.twitter.com/bKGs48Sw0V — James Rosen (@JamesRosenTV) May 29, 2025

O'Connor and former White House aides have been called in to testify concerns about Biden when he was president, including to do with the autopen used for executive orders and pardons. Others called upon to testify include Former Director of the Domestic Policy Council Neera Tanden, Former Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the First Lady Anthony Bernal, Former Assistant to the President and Deputy Chief of Staff Annie Tomasini, and Former Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Oval Office Operations Ashley Williams.

Comer himself spoke about his investigation into the Biden White House to Fox News and FOX Business, which he and the Committee both posted about over X. It's not just about O'Connor and the former aides, but a larger investigation is warranted, as Comer had also been investigating during his role as chairman for the 118th Committee.

As he explained to Stuart Varney on "Varney & Company," Biden's orders could be "null and void," especially given that, "at the end of the day there's more evidence coming out by the second that would prove that Joe Biden wasn't the one making decisions during the last 100 days of his administration, perhaps the last 6 months or even the last year!" Comer also reminded how "this is when the most activity occurred from the executive order standpoint throughout the whole Biden administration!" Comer, fellow Republicans, and also President Donald Trump have expressed issue with Biden's use of the autopen and who was really in charge during those last days of the administration.

"We don't believe that those executive orders are legal, if for no other reason than Joe Biden did not sign them himself," Comer further detailed. "You have to physically sign anything pertaining to the law," which involves executive orders and pardons. Comer expressed a desire wanting to know "who gave the authority to these four staffers that we're bringing in," explaining that "these are the staffers that we've identified as the ones that actually put the documents in the autopen and pressed the power button to sign Joe Biden's name. We want to know who told them to do that, and we're going to follow the trail," he assured, also referencing previous investigations into the Bide crime family for the 118th Congress.

Advertisement

Varney concurred that the problem is not knowing who used the autopen. "The whole question is who actually wielded presidential power?! Because it probably wasn't Joe Biden," he pointed out, which Comer said was indeed "the crux of the matter." The chairman also made a telling point about how such orders were "Trump proofing the Trump administration," especially since it was "likely" at this point that Trump would be president once more when the autopen was used, when Biden wasn't even near the White House. Comer predicted "huge legal impacts" of the autopen being used in such a way.

On hearings and testimonies on the matter, Comer expressed his desire for transcribed interviews and releasing the transcript and video after the fact. "We're going to ask a lot of questions of a lot of people and try to believe get the answers that I believe... that most Americans want to know," the chairman concluded the interview with.

In those final days of the administration, Townhall was covering at the time how Biden also pardoned massive amounts of criminals, including his family members, and also commuted federal death row inmate sentences. Sure enough, the outgoing president pardoned members such as his own brother minutes before Trump took office for his second term.

🚨Remember: Evidence obtained by @GOPoversight proved Joe Biden's doctor was involved in the Biden family's influence peddling schemes.



This raises concerns that Dr. O’Connor’s medical assessments of Joe were compromised by his business dealings with the Biden family. @Varneyco pic.twitter.com/xtQJYvfjtR — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) May 28, 2025

Advertisement

Also speaking with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Comer again discussed that activity in those last 100 days, reminding how "there was more activity in the last 100 days of the Biden administration than in the first three and a half years of the Biden administration," which is particularly chilling given Biden looks to have not even been the one in charge. The orders from the last 100 days, and there were "many," as Comer reminded, "were all signed by the autopen!" These are not legal documents that Biden could have legally used, the chairman explained.

"We know the autopen was used. No one in the Biden administration's denying that the autopen was used. No one now is denying that Joe Biden wasn't, you know, mentally fit to make some of these decisions." He also tellingly spoke of the staffers called in to provide transcribed interviews, revealing "that they have all lawyered up, they're taking this very seriously, and this is going to be a battle to get to the truth!"

"There was more activity in the last 100 days of the Biden administration than in the first three and a half years ... Now the four staffers that we've asked to come in for transcribed interviews, they have all lawyered up."



Chairman @RepJamesComer will get to the truth. pic.twitter.com/QYwZhhmiyY — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 29, 2025

Advertisement

Comer also spoke with Hannity directly about the role O'Connor will play, "because he definitely was not telling the truth about Biden's health." The previous White House physician will also be there to assist, now Rep. Ronnie Jackson (R-TX) who was there for former President Barack Obama and Trump's first term. "I think we're going to be ready to go," Comer confidently expressed, also reminding that "even the liberal media... wants to know the answers to these questions," adding that "no one's attacking me for wanting to conduct this investigation," as "everyone wants to know the truth," something Comer hopes to indeed find out.

Fox News also posted the interview in its entirety.

"We're gonna bring Biden's physician in, because he definitely was not telling the truth about Joe Biden's health ... Even the liberal media wants to know the answers to these questions."@RepJamesComer is bringing in the witnesses, asking tough questions, and getting answers. pic.twitter.com/cdRnpMNm5v — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) May 29, 2025

Should members of the Biden administration be under investigation for their role in the Biden cover-up?



.@RepJamesComer (R-KY) explains his demands for interviews from former President Joe Biden’s doctor and other senior aides regarding Biden’s purported decline on @seanhannity pic.twitter.com/i18FjIe4FK — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 29, 2025

Advertisement

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its major wins. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.