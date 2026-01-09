VIP
New York Man Indicted for Threatening to Kill Federal Agent and His Children

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | January 09, 2026 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Steven Senne

A federal grand jury has indicted a New York man for threatening to kill a federal employee and his children. 

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that a federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Matthew White, 43, of Jamestown, NY, with threatening to assault and murder a federal law enforcement officer and interstate communication with threat to injure a person. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Evan K. Glaberson, who is handling the case, stated that according to the indictment, on April 30, 2025, White threatened to assault and murder a federal law enforcement officer employed by the Department of Homeland Security, with the intent of interfering in the officer’s performance of his duties. In addition, White posted threats on “X,” stating, “I can’t wait to put a bullet into this guy’s brain, but first his children.”

White was arraigned this afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy and released on conditions.     

The indictment is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Erin Keegan.

Many people have Trump Derangement Syndrome and threaten federal employees who are enforcing immigration laws - something that existed long before Trump was elected. 

This week, a woman drove an SUV into a federal agent, who then fatally shot her. 

Federal agents also shot two people in Portland on Thursday. 

