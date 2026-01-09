VIP
Here's Why Iran's Government Has Gotten Away With Tyranny
Trump Says He Is Concerned About the Midterm Elections
Her Baby's Bruise Sent This Mom to the Hospital. What Happened Next Shattered...
VIP
Senators Urge Apple, Google to Remove Grok App Over Sexually Explicit AI Photos
VIP
Don't Let Cea Weaver's Tears Fool You
Inside the Massachusetts Prison Where Women Live in Fear of 'Transgender' Inmates
Mamdani Voters Shrug at Venezuelan Immigrant's Warning Against Socialism
VIP
Guess Who Has Become a Propaganda Tool in Iran As the Regime Shuts...
Over a Dozen Oil Executives to Meet the President Trump As Venezuelan Oil...
'We Support Hamas Here,' Antisemitic Protest Erupts Outside Synagogue Near Jewish Day Scho...
The Gift of America and the Gift of Life
$500K Stolen, 20 States Targeted: Detroit Man Admits Wire Fraud and Identity Theft
Oklahoma Chiropractor Indicted in $30M Health Care Fraud and COVID Relief Theft Scheme
Guess What Yet Another Leftist Was Caught Doing to Immigration Officers
Tipsheet

DHS to Surge 1,000 Additional Agents Into Minneapolis As Protests Escalate

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 09, 2026 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Matt Kelley

The Department of Homeland Security will be sending an additional 1,000 agents into Minnesota as protests and unrest in the city continue to escalate.

Advertisement

The announcement means that the city will play host to 3,000 Border Patrol and ICE agents after the agencies initially surged 2,000 officers into the city after wide-spread fraud was discovered from Somalian immigrants.

The protests have continued to escalate, with numerous individuals being taken into custody for interfering with law enforcement activities. One video shows two protesters resisting arrest and shoving law enforcement officers after reportedly attacking an agency vehicle. Another video shows a protester launching a bottle towards officers before being arrested.

Recommended

A Lot of Liberal Narratives About the ICE Shooting Just Got Obliterated With This New Video Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

BORDER PATROL DHS ICE MINNESOTA RIOTS

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Lot of Liberal Narratives About the ICE Shooting Just Got Obliterated With This New Video Matt Vespa
Guess What Yet Another Leftist Was Caught Doing to Immigration Officers Joseph Chalfant
Mamdani Voters Shrug at Venezuelan Immigrant's Warning Against Socialism Dmitri Bolt
Her Baby's Bruise Sent This Mom to the Hospital. What Happened Next Shattered Her Family. Jeff Charles
$500K Stolen, 20 States Targeted: Detroit Man Admits Wire Fraud and Identity Theft Scott McClallen
Venezuelans Are Trolling Maduro in Prison, and It's Glorious Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

A Lot of Liberal Narratives About the ICE Shooting Just Got Obliterated With This New Video Matt Vespa
Advertisement