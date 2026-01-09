DHS to Surge 1,000 Additional Agents Into Minneapolis As Protests Escalate

The Department of Homeland Security will be sending an additional 1,000 agents into Minnesota as protests and unrest in the city continue to escalate.

1,000 additional Border Patrol agents are scheduled to surge Minneapolis very soon, per DHS sources including a senior official. There's currently about 2k agents on the ground. DHS is sharply placing its focus on MSP. Border Patrol tells us more immigration agents free up… — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) January 9, 2026

Advertisement

The announcement means that the city will play host to 3,000 Border Patrol and ICE agents after the agencies initially surged 2,000 officers into the city after wide-spread fraud was discovered from Somalian immigrants.

“We surged the last 48 hours. We’ve arrested hundreds and hundreds of dangerous criminals off the streets in Minnesota, and people that are a part of this fraud scheme.” @Sec_Noem



2,000 DHS law enforcement officers have been deployed to the Twin Cities to arrests fraudsters,… pic.twitter.com/mvuu9KfIiC — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 7, 2026

The protests have continued to escalate, with numerous individuals being taken into custody for interfering with law enforcement activities. One video shows two protesters resisting arrest and shoving law enforcement officers after reportedly attacking an agency vehicle. Another video shows a protester launching a bottle towards officers before being arrested.

INTENSE VIDEO: Minneapolis anti-ICE protests. Woman appeared to hit a Border Patrol SUV as it drove by with an agent inside. Another person appeared to spit on the SUV as well. This video shows the woman being apprehended by agents. pic.twitter.com/ix4GchTbS9 — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) January 9, 2026

DHS agents charged into the anti-ICE crowd in Minneapolis to arrest a man who threw a bottle at them. Agents were able to take the suspect into custody. pic.twitter.com/OmpeURc9SG — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 8, 2026

Tense scene earlier this afternoon as protesters follow Border Control Commander Greg Bovino and his caravan around in Minneapolis. At one point, Commander Bovino tussled with a protester, both slipping in the snow. pic.twitter.com/4uAxQen2NX — amanda moore 🐢 (@noturtlesoup17) January 8, 2026

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.