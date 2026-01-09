Anti-ICE Agitators Storm Hotels and Overwhelm Police

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available

The anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis have escalated as a “black bloc” has broken into a hotel in which federal law enforcement is assumed to be residing.

🚨



Scene is escalating as black bloc has begun pounding windows. This is an orchestrated unlawful protest. Crowd is becoming volatile. pic.twitter.com/JhQauEx4lI — Human Events (@HumanEvents) January 10, 2026

Once the mob gained access to The Depot Minneapolis, they began throwing various items across the lobby and into doors and windows. The video further showed agitators spray painting “f*** ICE” repeatedly onto the hotel windows.

🚨🚨🚨



BREAKING: Antifa have breached the doors of this hotel in Minneapolis and have begun destroying the lobby



pic.twitter.com/FoRzE22qiO — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) January 10, 2026

Protesters inside a vestibule at Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot pic.twitter.com/TSTiRNUo9b — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) January 10, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: RIOTERS NOW BREAKING INTO BUSINESSES IN DOWNTOWN MINNEAPOLIS



Windows broken and rioters have ENTERED



Tim Walz is MIA.



SEND IN THE FCKING GUARD NOW @Tim_Walz pic.twitter.com/IMGOy2W0kf — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 10, 2026

Shortly after police arrived on scene, they were chased back to their vehicles, which were then pelted by objects thrown from a gathering crowd. Police then abandoned the area.

BREAKING: Minneapolis Police, including Chief Brian O’Hara, were just chased down and attacked by anti-ICE rioters while escorting a squad car out of the protest area.

pic.twitter.com/kanvVOHh56 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 10, 2026

Another mob was seen breaching what appeared to be an emergency exit for a second hotel where ICE were reportedly staying.

🚨MINNEAPOLIS: Rioters have breeched ANOTHER hotel that ICE agents are suspected to be staying at. pic.twitter.com/o7xrcuRpxo — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) January 10, 2026

Another video showed officers clad in riot gear surrounded by a crowd, who soon retreated back to their vehicles with the crowd in tow. One vehicle was completely surrounded.

BREAKING: Police are OVERWHELMED here in Minneapolis



The mob has turned into a riot and is chasing them out!



pic.twitter.com/ByMx228vDM — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) January 10, 2026

🚨 WOW



Watch as a far-left mob swarms a police officer’s vehicle pic.twitter.com/Km0T8feeQu — Human Events (@HumanEvents) January 10, 2026

