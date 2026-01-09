VIP
Tipsheet

Anti-ICE Agitators Storm Hotels and Overwhelm Police

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 09, 2026 9:45 PM
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available

The anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis have escalated as a “black bloc” has broken into a hotel in which federal law enforcement is assumed to be residing.

Once the mob gained access to The Depot Minneapolis, they began throwing various items across the lobby and into doors and windows. The video further showed agitators spray painting “f*** ICE” repeatedly onto the hotel windows.

Shortly after police arrived on scene, they were chased back to their vehicles, which were then pelted by objects thrown from a gathering crowd. Police then abandoned the area.

Another mob was seen breaching what appeared to be an emergency exit for a second hotel where ICE were reportedly staying.

Another video showed officers clad in riot gear surrounded by a crowd, who soon retreated back to their vehicles with the crowd in tow. One vehicle was completely surrounded.

