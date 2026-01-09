Guess What Yet Another Leftist Was Caught Doing to Immigration Officers

New video has emerged of yet another individual attempting to impede federal law enforcement operations in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

NOW: Minneapolis - a person intentionally tries to block-in border patrol agents with a silver Jetta. See how BP warned the person to move. Citizen was screaming F you and kill yourself to BP pic.twitter.com/DOCJVstqTF — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) January 9, 2026

The individual was reportedly blocking the road and screaming profanities and “kill yourself” to Border Patrol agents before the video began.

Matt Finn, a reporter with Fox News, posted to X that the individual exited their residence to confront Border Patrol agents conducting operations in the neighborhood. The individual began screaming at agents while demanding the release of a subject in custody. The individual then entered their vehicle and drove to the intersection to block the agents in.

Border Patrol was conducting immigration enforcements in a downtown neighborhood. The citizen came out of a residential building and started screaming for BP to release a person from custody, then cursed at BP and told them to kill themselves. The citizen then drove the silver… — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) January 9, 2026

When the video begins, the individual is seen slamming their vehicle door as Border Patrol agents gave instructions to move the vehicle. The individual then drives slightly forward before exiting the vehicle. A Border Patrol agent then instructs the individual to not exit the vehicle and to stay back.

The individual then yelled “I live here” toward the officers. The officer giving instructions responded “okay, don’t block the street.”

I’m seeing a pattern. Who’s telling these people to block ICE and BP with their cars? https://t.co/lucrF2Qqn7 — Brad Parscale (@parscale) January 9, 2026

Democrats want people to get violent. They’re going to get people killed. https://t.co/vKxkKOkxMs — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 9, 2026

