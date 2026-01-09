A Lot of Liberal Narratives About the ICE Shooting Just Got Obliterated With...
Tipsheet

Guess What Yet Another Leftist Was Caught Doing to Immigration Officers

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | January 09, 2026 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

New video has emerged of yet another individual attempting to impede federal law enforcement operations in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The individual was reportedly blocking the road and screaming profanities and “kill yourself” to Border Patrol agents before the video began. 

Matt Finn, a reporter with Fox News, posted to X that the individual exited their residence to confront Border Patrol agents conducting operations in the neighborhood. The individual began screaming at agents while demanding the release of a subject in custody. The individual then entered their vehicle and drove to the intersection to block the agents in.

When the video begins, the individual is seen slamming their vehicle door as Border Patrol agents gave instructions to move the vehicle. The individual then drives slightly forward before exiting the vehicle. A Border Patrol agent then instructs the individual to not exit the vehicle and to stay back.

The individual then yelled “I live here” toward the officers. The officer giving instructions responded “okay, don’t block the street.”

