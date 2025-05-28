Trump Has New Role in Mind for Former Attorney As He Nominates Emil Bove to 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals

For his second term, President Donald Trump has been finding plenty of use for his former personal attorneys. Alina Habba currently serves as the Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, and it looks like Emil Bove could serve as a judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit, if the Senate votes to confirm him. This area covers the District of Delaware, District of New Jersey, and certain districts of Pennsylvania.

"It is my great honor to nominate Emil Bove to serve as a Judge on the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit. Emil is a distinguished graduate of Georgetown Law, and served as Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York for nearly a decade, where he was the Co-Chief of the Terrorism and International Narcotics Unit. Emil is SMART, TOUGH, and respected by everyone," the president said when making an announcement about Bove's nomination on Wednesday afternoon. "He will end the Weaponization of Justice, restore the Rule of Law, and do anything else that is necessary to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. Emil Bove will never let you down!" Trump added, mentioning key attributes of what he wants from those involved in the judicial system.

Bove has also served as Trump's acting deputy attorney general, and was part of arguments to dismiss the indictment against New York Mayor Eric Adams brought under the Biden-Harris Department of Justice (DOJ). Judge Dale Ho in the Southern District of New York agreed to drop the case against Adams early last month, though he did so with prejudice.

Trump, who was thoroughly targeted by a weaponized and targeted by the previous DOJ, has made it a hallmark to focus on surrounding himself with those who will indeed "end the Weaponization of Justice..."

Although Ed Martin was ultimately pulled from consideration for the role of U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia earlier this month, with Judge Jeanine Pirro having since been appointed in the interim role, Trump quickly announced a new job he had for Martin. As the president announced, also over Truth Social on May 8, Martin "will be moving to the Department of Justice as the new Director of the Weaponization Working Group, Associate Deputy Attorney General, and Pardon Attorney." As Trump further explained about Martin, "Ed will make sure we finally investigate the Weaponization of our Government under the Biden Regime, and provide much needed Justice for its victims."





