Trump Already Has a New Role in Mind for Ed Martin After Nomination Pulled

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs | May 08, 2025 9:15 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Earlier on Thursday, President Donald Trump pulled the nomination for Ed Martin to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. It wasn't an entirely shocking move, given that there was a lack of support from the president's fellow Republicans, namely Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina. Judge Jeanine Pirro has already been nominated for the role. It's also not a total loss for Martin, though, given Trump already has a new role in mind for him.

"Ed Martin has done an AMAZING job as interim U.S. Attorney, and will be moving to the Department of Justice as the new Director of the Weaponization Working Group, Associate Deputy Attorney General, and Pardon Attorney, Trump posted, 45 minutes after he confirmed he had nominated Pirro. "In these highly important roles, Ed will make sure we finally investigate the Weaponization of our Government under the Biden Regime, and provide much needed Justice for its victims," Trump also explained. "Congratulations Ed!"

As Trump's referenced, Martin did do some work as the interim U.S. Attorney. He notably called out members of Congress such as Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who had made threatening remarks against Trump and/or Elon Musk, issuing them warning letters in February. 

That Martin has already put such anti-Democrats on notice, and with Trump and others having indeed been affected by the lawfare from "the Biden regime," suggests that this is fitting for Martin. 

In a pinned post from Thursday night, Martin shared a screenshot of Trump's announcement about his new role. "Thank you, Mr. President," he wrote. "We will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Martin's pulled nomination, as well as the role that Tillis played and that Pirro has been nominated as his replacement have all been trending over X for Thursday. 

Tags: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

